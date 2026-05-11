From seventh on the grid, Martin rode with supreme confidence to scythe his way through the pack and find himself in contention for the win in the closing stages.

With three laps to go, Martin lunged his Aprilia teammate Marco Bezzecchi at the first chicane to take the lead. Bezzecchi couldn’t return serve and had to settle for second.

It marked Martin’s first Grand Prix win since 2024 at Indonesia’s Mandalika, then with Ducati satellite squad Pramac.

It was an important day in the championship race as Martin cut the deficit to Bezzecchi to just one point.

“I am truly happy,” said Martin.

“At the start, I didn’t think I’d be able to battle for the win, but I never let up.

“Aprilia is giving me what I need and my confidence is growing day by day.

“Now it is important to continue working in this direction to improve even more.”

For Aprilia, it was a momentous occasion. For the first time in its history, it locked out a Grand Prix podium as Trackhouse Racing’s Ai Ogura claimed third.

“It was a historic day with three Aprilias on the podium for the first time,” said Aprilia boss Massimo Rivola.

“It is particularly thrilling to see Jorge so strong here in Le Mans, where exactly one year ago, he thought he might be leaving us, and it’s also great to see Marco so competitive and mature.

“And then, seeing Ai’s podium is also a relief after what happened in Austin.

“Noale’s racing division is doing a truly extraordinary job and I think this is proper recognition for a working team led so admirably by Fabiano Sterlacchini.”

At the start of the race, pole position winner Francesco Bagnaia slipped to fourth as he struggled to get his Ducati Desmosedici GP26 off the line.

Bezzecchi led into the first turn with Pedro Acosta on the factory KTM RC16 in tow. Hometown hero Fabio Quartararo was quick away on his Yamaha YZR-M1, shooting from fifth to second by Turn 4.

A day after his brother Marc crashed out, Gresini’s Alex Marquez crashed just two laps into the contest at the Dunlop Chicane.

On the same lap, Acosta usurped Quartararo for second. Quartararo continued to tumble, losing third place to Bagnaia on Lap 5.

🤯 @peccobagnaia HAS LOST THE FRONT A podium slips away for the Italian 💥#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/sDUXPcz7Uz — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 10, 2026

Bagnaia’s march got him as high as second on Lap 7, though that was short-lived as he ultimately slid out of contention on Lap 16.

The Italian’s crash put Martin into third, and on Lap 18 the Spaniard was past Acosta with a block pass at the Dunlop Chicane.

At that moment, Martin had a 1.5-second deficit to Bezzecchi. The 2024 champion wasted little time cutting the gap and with three laps to go passed his teammate into the Dunlop Chicane.

THE BATTLE IS ON ⚔️ MARTINATOR MAKES HIS MOVE 🔥#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/7XHHr6oEHc — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 10, 2026

All told, Martin took victory by just over half a second. Bezzecchi was secon and Ogura an impressive third, taking his first premier class Grand Prix podium.

MotoGP returns on May 15-17 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Grand Prix of Catalunya.

Results: MotoGP Grand Prix of France, Circuit de la Sarthe