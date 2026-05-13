Oval racing ceased at the Japanese venue after the devastating 2011 earthquake that damaged the speedway.

Twin Ring Motegi subsequently changed its name to Mobility Resort Motegi in 2022.

Opened in 1997, the speedway played host to CART and then the Indy Racing League annually.

The last IndyCar race at the oval took place in 2010 before switching to the road course in 2011.

Although the oval hasn’t been used in competition since the earthquake, it has featured as part of Honda’s ‘Thanks Day’ events.

When MotoGP makes its return in October, Motegi will take on a new look in several parts with the oval transformed into spectator areas and camping.

Renders of the proposed changes were recently released, including two new viewing decks.

Victory Corner Deck is being touted as an option for group viewing, offering a panoramic view of the final turn.

A new viewing deck has been added to Turn 5, where spectators can pitch tents and get a head-on view.

A ‘green campsite’ will also be established on part of the oval, though no spectating is allowed there.

MotoGP will host its Grand Prix of Japan on October 2-4.