Set for a May 19 release, the latest addition to the Forza Horizon series will be available for Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with a ground-breaking PlayStation 5 set to release later in 2026.

Available as downloadable content (DLC), or as part of the Forza Horizon 6 Premium Edition, the Time Attack Car Pack features several cars that have competed at World Time Attack Challenge.

The Forza Horizon 6 Time Attack Car Pack includes

1990 Honda #19 CRX WTAC

1992 Honda #21 Hardrace/JDMYard Civic WTAC

2001 Honda #33 Integra WTAC

2004 Honda #52 Evasive Motorsports S2000 WTAC

1990 Mitsubishi #269 Attacking the Clock Racing Minicab Time Attack

1993 Nissan #32 Skyline WTAC ‘Xtreme GTR’

2000 Nissan #36 Silvia WTAC

1995 Toyota J&J Motorsport Supra WTAC

Show off your skills in the Time Attacks with the 2001 Honda Integra WTAC #33! #NewtoForza pic.twitter.com/B5rOORyiKS — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) April 24, 2026

Australian fans will recognise the name ‘Xtreme GTR’, a regular at Sydney Motorsport Park’s World Time Attack Challenge.

The R32 has been driven in recent years by Grove Racing co-driver Tim Slade, including to second place in the Pro-Open class in 2025 with a 1:22.8040s lap.

Two of Rob Nguyen’s iconic cars are part of the Time Attack Car Park, including the front-wheel-drive Honda CRX dubbed ‘Mighty Mouse’ and his Dream Projects Nissan Silvia S15.