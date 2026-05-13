The team has announced a naming rights partnership with Hobart hotel Wrest Point and Launceston’s Country Club Tasmania for the May 22-24 event.

BJR is set to reveal the car’s livery at Country Club Tasmania on May 21.

Fellow BJR drivers Andre Heimgartner and Macauley Jones will also be in attendance, testing their skills against fans at the venue’s driving range.

The sponsorship comes as Country Club Tasmania prepares to open a new 18-hole golf course this summer.

“We’ve developed some really engaging concepts that bring fans into the experience at the venue, while also adding a bit of fun for our drivers,” said Jones.

“Launching the car at Country Club Tasmania and giving people the chance to get involved at ‘The Range’ creates an experience that goes beyond the track.

“It adds a different dimension to the partnership, and we’re always looking for ways to do things a little differently.

“Hopefully this type of collaboration opens up new opportunities in Tasmania and encourages fans to discover more of Launceston and the surrounding region.”

The May 21 car unveil is set to take place at 11am AEST.