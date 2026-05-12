The 2024 Supercars champion has twice this season required medical attention following races in which his cool suit has failed.

Brown is particularly susceptible to the problem, which struck at the season opener in Sydney and again at Taupo last month.

“I was shitty after that race. I was just annoyed because I got cooked again,” said Brown of Taupo on the latest episode of his Lucky Dogs Podcast.

“But Mark Webber called me when I was in New Zealand, which was really cool because it turns out guys like that are following what we’re doing.

“He said he’s worked with this guy, Simon, that did a lot of the training with the Porsche guys when he was in LMP and works with Oscar [Piastri] now as well.

“Mark was like… ‘I think Supercars and everyone in general can do a bit better job on the heat side of it if these cool suit failures happen’.”

Webber arranged for Brown to undergo testing with the trainer in Melbourne.

“We do this test, which is two hours walking at a certain speed in 40 degree heat and they measure your core temperature and all that sort of stuff,” Brown explained.

“They teach you how you should train for heat stuff and how your body’s reacting to it.

“You can actually have episodes where, if you cook yourself, your body doesn’t regulate it as good anymore, so checking for that.

“But I didn’t read the fine print.”

Brown said he only discovered how his temperate was going to be taken once he was at the testing facility.

“I thought I was swallowing this probe and they’re like, ‘no, it’s the rectal probe’,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘oh, far out’.”

Despite the discomfort, Brown believes the testing will prove worthwhile.

“I was very glad I did it because of the amount of learning that I got out of it,” he said.

“Just the way you can heat train, the way you can prepare… any sort of pre-cooling, different ways to do that, how they’re doing it overseas.

“It was extremely valuable to do.”

Brown also reported that Triple Eight has gotten to the bottom of the cool suit issues that have hit both cars in races so far this season.

Teammate Broc Feeney was also in visible distress after the Sydney opener, albeit able to recover far quicker and without attending medical.

“I think the reservoir was quite small on ours [cooling system], and when you put another shirt on and it had to fill that shirt back up [there was an issue],” Brown said.

“I think it was just a small thing on our side that probably we weren’t doing, not a good enough job, but just didn’t know enough.

“After Sydney, we bought the best cool suits you could get and then obviously we didn’t know that. So I think everything’s rectified on that side.”

Supercars is expected to tighten its cooling regulations ahead of the next hot race in Darwin in June, with chilled helmet air and the cool suit required to be working.

Previously only one of the three items – which also includes chilled seat air – had to be in operation at any given time.