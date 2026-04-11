The Triple Eight driver suffered a cool suit failure early in the second race of the day leading to an uncomfortable afternoon in his Mustang.

Despite the incoming cyclone and consistent cloud cover, ambient temperatures remained warm enough to leave Brown feeling the heat at the end of the race after a fourth-place finish.

He was taken to the on-site medical centre after the race and treated for mild heat exhaustion before being released shortly afterwards.

It is the second time this season that Brown has required medical intervention following a cool suit failure during a race.

He suffered a more serious case of heat exhaustion during Race 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park that required a longer stay in the medical centre.

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On this occasion Brown was able to disconnect the system given the ambient temperature was below 32.9 degrees and therefore there was no requirement by the rules for the system to be operational.

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“[Taupo was] not as bad as Sydney that’s for sure,” Brown told the broadcast after returning from the medical centre.

“Unfortunately we had another cool suit failure where it heats back up again and got quite hot.

“Fortunately today we could unplug it because it wasn’t over 32 degrees out there.

“The water just sits there hot, I think it got up to 35 degrees or something like that.

“It’s a bit frustrating, to be honest, that it keeps happening, because it just gets you extremely hot and I don’t really enjoy it, but it is what it is.”

Brown also outlined that he suffered cramping in his foot in the closing stages of the race.

Triple Eight’s cool suit woes haven’t been confined to one side of the garage, with Brown’s teammate Broc Feeney suffering failures both in Sydney and today at Taupo as well.

He did not require medical attention after the race.