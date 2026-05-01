Wood combines with Walkinshaw Foundation Academy junior Pip Casabene in the #19 Casabene Group Mustang in the TA2 Tag Team Enduro.

Having only completed a handful of test laps in the lead up to the event, Wood noted the “raw” nature of the machine.

“We did a couple of laps last week and yeah, it wasn’t much, but enough to feel half acclimatised,” Wood told Speedcafe.

“It’s very different, it’s very raw. It’s one of those cars that I feel like teaches you what a real race car driver needs to work for, which is really working overtime on the wheel and trying your hardest.

“So it’s good fun, you earn your keep and I’m really enjoying that side of it.

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“Feels like a really, really great category in between 86s to Super 2, I feel like it fills that void really well.”

The Supercars star delves into the world of driver mentorship at Queensland Raceway, assisting Walkinshaw junior Casabene.

In the only practice session of the weekend, the pair finished fourth fastest, with a quickest lap of 1m12.496s.

Wood noted that the car was having clutch issues during the session.

“It’s all about trying to make sure Pip goes forward this weekend and he started really well,” said Wood.

“It’s super impressive for him to go out there and drive the car with no clutch and do the lap time he did, it’s pretty impressive.

“He’s a real good kid and I’m looking forward to just trying to give him a little bit of guidance over this weekend.

“By the end of the weekend if he’s faster than me, I’ll be stoked.”

Wood’s own laps were not without trouble, having found the gravel at Turn 3.

Despite the off-track excursion, Wood was still upbeat about his progress in a foreign car.

“Had a few dramas, did more grass cutting than laps on the track down to Turn 3, but nice to show a little bit of speed,” Wood explained.

The Supercars star expressed his excitement to race alongside fellow Supercars guns in different machinery, including fellow front-runner and notably hard racer Brodie Kostecki.

“I’m excited for the rest of the weekend, a couple of fast boys, Brodie [Kostecki], Sladey [Tim Slade], you know, all the people you think were going to be fast.

“So, yeah, I’ve got to step up my game.”

TA2 returns on Saturday morning for two back-to-back qualifying sessions, one for each driver, at 9:00am AEST.