The tender process comes amid a change to the new Gen 2 car for the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy (CTFROT).

Aligning with the European championship, the New Zealand category will switch to using the FIA Formula Regional Gen 2 T-326 chassis.

TGRNZ is of the hope that the process will secure top junior formulae teams from around the globe to compete.

Two teams new to the region joined in the summer of 2025-26 – British squad Hitech and American outfit HMD Motorsports with TJ Speed.

They joined series stalwarts M2 Competition, MTEC Motorsport, Kiwi Motorsport and Giles Motorsport.

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“Multi-year agreements with teams will provide series and grid stability and ensure all aspects of the championship operational processes achieve FIA Regional Formula standards and beyond and also provide teams with medium to long-term certainty,” said TGRNZ motorsport manager Nicolas Caillol.

“The new car represents a significant moment when the teams can evaluate the package and remain or become involved, or indeed step away and focus on other motorsport projects.

“We believe our 2026 roster of teams is one of the strongest ever assembled for a New Zealand-based championship and it would be fantastic to see that maintained or indeed enhanced.

“Our championship provides not only a professional and development-focused environment for emerging racing drivers within Oceania and the international single-seater pathway, it also offers exactly the same benefits for teams.”

FIA Formula 3 championship leader Ugo Ugochukwu won the 2026 CTFROT title with M2 Competition, joining a list of the squad’s champions including Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, Liam Lawson, Matt Payne and Arvid Lindblad.