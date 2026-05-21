Alice Buckley will join the show to discuss her recent back-to-back success in the TA2 Tag Team Enduro at Queensland Raceway alongside Tim Slade.

Buckley will also discuss the injury she sustained at Tailem Bend that side-lined her for several weeks, detailing her road to recovery.

Ruben Dan is also set to appear on the episode following his success in the AASA Legends Short Track Nationals, coming away with a second consecutive national title.

By winning the Short Track Nationals, Dan earned an Aussie Racing Cars start with TFH Racing at this weekend’s Tasmania Super440.

Dan will offer a preview of the weekend ahead, where the teenage star will undertake double duties alongside his regular Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series commitments.

Anthony Soole joins the panel to discuss the opening round of a reimagined Australian Endurance Championship.

Formerly the Australian Production Cars Endurance Championship, the AEC underwent a significant rules overhaul in the off-season, in the aim to reduce complexity and increase competition.

The McLaren driver outlines his weekend at Queensland Raceway, including sharing the car with TV personality Grant Denyer, and shares his opinion on the category changes.

TA2 Muscle Car Series race winner Lee Stibbs joins the show to discuss his recent success in the Australian IRC Racing Series.

The hard charger took victory at Queensland Raceway, but pit stop issues hampered additional success.

Episode 2 of Behind the Visor premieres at 7pm AEST tonight (Thursday May 21) on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series YouTube channel.