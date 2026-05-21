SA Premier Peter Malinauskas has trumpeted the result, which marks a near 40 percent jump on the previous year.

According to the government’s figures, the increase was driven by increased spending from interstate and international visitors.

The 2025 Adelaide Grand Final attracted a four-day crowd of 285,700 people, including 102,200 on the Sunday alone.

More than 23 percent of the total are said to have come from outside the state.

It was the first Adelaide Supercars event held under the Grand Final banner and the fourth since the race was brought back by the Malinauskas government.

The event’s impact puts it between Adelaide’s two other major sporting properties, the AFL Gather Round ($113.9 million) and LIV Golf (81.46 million).

“Since we brought it back four years ago, this great event attracts more interstate and overseas visitors to South Australia every year,” Malinauskas said.

“Our major events strategy is delivering a clear return for our economy, helping us to fund other important projects in areas including health and housing.

“Visitors to these events are seeing what our great state has to offer and spending record amounts of money while they’re here.

“We’re excited for another high energy event in 2026 with Guns N’ Roses headlining the Sunday concert.”

The 2026 Adelaide Grand Final will take place from November 26-29.