The 2026 Season Pack will serve as the only official representation of Formula 1’s 2026 season in EA Sports’ F1 series following the decision to shelve a standalone game release for the first time since 2008.

Instead, players who already own F1 25 will be able to purchase the expansion separately, while newcomers can access the content through the newly announced F1 25: 2026 Season Edition.

The expansion brings sweeping changes to the game in line with F1’s real-world regulation overhaul for 2026, including lighter and smaller cars, active aerodynamics and a new overtake mode designed to introduce greater strategic variation.

Audi and Cadillac will also officially join the grid for the first time, expanding the in-game field to 11 teams before players add a custom 12th entry in My Team mode.

Also included is the new Madring circuit in Madrid, which will host the Spanish Grand Prix later this year.

The 5.4-kilometre hybrid street and permanent circuit will only be available with the 2026-spec machinery, with EA Sports describing the venue as a mix of “high-speed sections and technical corners”.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has again played a central role in the launch campaign after being confirmed as one of the cover stars for the update alongside Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto and Cadillac recruit Valtteri Bottas.

Speaking as part of the announcement, Hamilton praised the way the game has recreated Formula 1’s new technical era.

“Games are such an incredible way for fans to experience our sport,” Hamilton said.

“This year, we’ve entered a new era in Formula 1, with new regulations which have changed so much about the sport.

“The EA Sports team has done a great job bringing these changes to life in the F1 25: 2026 season pack, from the cars and power units to the new tracks like Madring.

“I can’t wait for fans out there to get behind the wheel and experience this new season for themselves.”

The release follows EA Sports’ announcement last year that it would pause the franchise’s traditional annual release cycle to allow developer Codemasters to focus on a major overhaul planned for 2027.

That decision marked the first time since Codemasters launched its first licensed F1 title in 2009 that the series would go without a standalone yearly release.

At the time, senior creative director Lee Mather described the move as part of a “strategic reset” for the franchise.

“We’re fully committed to the EA SPORTS F1 franchise,” Mather said last year.

“Our multi-year plan extends this year’s excitement with the 2026 expansion and reimagines the F1 experience for 2027 to deliver even more for players at every level around the world.”