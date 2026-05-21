An update distributed by Development Victoria confirmed the latest phase of the major project has wrapped up, allowing the dismantling of the Fangio Grandstand to begin earlier than initially planned.

The grandstand had remained in place longer than usual following the 2026 Australian Grand Prix after independent acoustic advice found it helped reduce noise from piling and construction works for nearby residents, visitors and park users.

In an earlier update sent to residents, Development Victoria had stated the Fangio Grandstand would stay in place until mid-July while piling works continued, particularly to assist residents along Canterbury Road.

However, with demolition and piling now complete sooner than anticipated, the latest advice confirmed dismantling of the stand can begin immediately and be completed by late June.

“We recognise the short-term extension to the Fangio Grandstand has caused some inconvenience and appreciate the community’s continued patience,” the latest update said.

Development Victoria also confirmed the loudest phase of the redevelopment had now concluded, with the project set to move into its next stage of construction.

Upcoming works will include installing in-ground services, bulk excavation, crane operations, concrete pumping and major concrete pours as construction on the new facility ramps up.

Some night works are still expected to continue throughout the remainder of 2026, although authorities said noise impacts would continue to be monitored and minimised where possible.

The redevelopment of the Albert Park pit complex forms part of a broader overhaul of the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit’s infrastructure as the venue works to modernise facilities and meet Formula 1 standards through to the end of its current contract in 2037.

The existing pit building, originally constructed in 1995, had become one of the oldest and smallest facilities on the Formula 1 calendar.

The wider project is expected to take roughly two years to complete, with new garages and a temporary Paddock Club facility scheduled to be operational for the 2027 Australian Grand Prix before the full redevelopment is completed ahead of the 2028 event.

Development Victoria also confirmed works would continue to impact sections of Aughtie Drive and the Albert Park cycling network through to 2028, while angled parking in front of the old pit building has been removed during construction and will return following the 2028 Australian Grand Prix.