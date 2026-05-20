Revealed by Speedcafe this week, the fleet of iconic machines were snapped up by a private buyer through Young Timers Garage.

Although the identity of the new owner is under wraps, YTG has confirmed the cars will continue to be made available for major events.

That’s important as the collection includes the most iconic cars ever built by powerhouses Triple Eight, Perkins Engineering and Stone Brothers Racing.

Here’s a rundown of why each of the V8 machines included in the sale are part of Aussie racing folklore.

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This BA Falcon was driven to an emotional victory by Craig Lowndes in the 2006 Bathurst 1000 just weeks after the death of his mentor Peter Brock.

A tearful Lowndes won the race alongside Jamie Whincup to score the newly-minted Peter Brock Trophy in the most famous of the fan favourite’s seven Great Race wins.

Lowndes had debuted the car upon joining Triple Eight at the start of 2005 and scored the squad’s first V8 race win aboard it at Eastern Creek that year.

It remained Lowndes’ car though until a crash at Symmons Plains in 2006, after which it was parked and rebuilt to become Whincup’s Vodafone BF at the start of the following season.

Chassis 10 was retired from regular duties following victory in that year’s Sandown 500 before being leased to Jesus Racing for a wildcard run in the 2009 enduros.

Triple Eight boss Roland Dane then retired it for good, opting to have it restored by ex-T8 mechanic Garry Bailey and eventually selling it to MCW in 2021.

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Whincup loved this VE Commodore so much he arranged to buy it from Triple Eight following the end of its remarkable racing life in 2012.

Affectionately known as ‘Kate’, Chassis 23 was one of the original Holdens built by the team and scored a memorable win on debut in Abu Dhabi in 2010.

It was parked midway through 2010 but then brought back at Whincup’s request for the following season.

By the time it rolled off the track at the end of 2012 it had won two championships and a total 28 races, which stood as a category record for over a decade.

Those wins included the 2012 Bathurst 1000, where Whincup teamed with close friend Paul Dumbrell to triumph in front of what remains a record Great Race crowd.

After a restoration by ex-T8 mechanic Bailey, the car made occasional public appearances during JW’s ownership before being bought by MCW last year.

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This VP Commodore was driven to a popular victory by Larry Perkins and Greg Hansford in the 1993 Bathurst 1000.

It was the last car to win the Great Race with a Holden V8 under the bonnet – Perkins having stuck with the Lion’s iron amid the introduction of the Chevrolet powerplant.

The Holden’s superior fuel economy proved a key factor in Perkins winning a day-long Bathurst battle with Gibson Motorsport’s Winfield Commodore of Mark Skaife and Jim Richards.

Perkins, who had debuted the car midway through 1993, sold it on at the end of the year and it raced in the main game in privateer hands until the end of the decade.

It’d made its way down to Victorian state Sports Sedan racing by the time Perkins Engineering re-acquired it in 2016 and began a meticulous restoration.

The restoration was completed in 2021 and the car eventually sold to MCW two years later.

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This VY Commodore is also a special one in the Perkins Engineering story as it was Larry’s last Bathurst 1000 racer and son Jack’s first.

Perkins decided to call time on his driving career after crashing in practice for the 2003 Great Race, in which he went on to finish fourth alongside lead driver Steven Richards.

Richards had debuted this machine midway through 2003 and it continued as one of PE’s race cars through 2006, when Perkins endured a Bathurst baptism of fire.

Making his Great Race debut in the squad’s second car, Perkins slammed into the back of Mark Skaife’s ailing HRT Commodore on the opening lap.

This car was retained by PE upon the sale of the team to the Kelly family and was also the subject of a lengthy in-house restoration completed in 2020.

MCW added the car to its collection in 2023.

SBR BA2

This BA Falcon returned pride to the Blue Oval when it was driven to two Supercars Championship titles by Marcos Ambrose in 2003 and ’04, ending Holden’s run of dominance.

Remarkably, it was the only car driven by Ambrose across three seasons, meaning it also featured in the famous clash with Greg Murphy at the 2005 Bathurst 1000.

It was retained as a spare in 2006 and briefly called up for duties with Ambrose’s replacement James Courtney before later being run by SBR in the Development Series for Jonathon Webb.

Ross and Jimmy Stone retained ownership of the car when SBR was sold to Erebus Motorsport at the end of 2012 and subsequently restored it at their Yatala workshop.

The restoration was completed in 2020 and the car was purchased by MCW the following year.

SBR AU4

Ambrose only raced two Falcons in his five-year stint with Stone Brothers Racing, with this AU also part of the recently sold collection.

It was built for Ambrose’s arrival at the team for season 2001 and driven to a shock pole position on debut at the non-championship Albert Park event.

Ambrose also scored a rookie Bathurst 1000 pole in it later that year, while it also delivered his first round (2001 Hidden Valley) and race (2002 Phillip Island) wins.

It was sold by SBR at the end of 2002 and raced on in the Super2 and V8 Touring Car classes before being bought by a collector and restored to its original colours.

MCW purchased the car in 2022 and had it presented in the upgraded livery it had been given by SBR ahead of the 2001 Bathurst race.

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This EL Falcon was driven by Jason Bright and Steven Richards to SBR’s only Bathurst 1000 triumph in 1998, which broke a four-year drought for Ford.

It was an against-the-odds victory after a heavy crash for Bright in qualifying resulted in a major rebuild and a 15th place starting spot.

The car had been built by Alan Jones Racing, which became SBR when the Stones bought out the Formula 1 world champion at the end of 1997.

It ran two Bathurst 1000s with AJR, suffering a spectacular fuel fire while leading early in 1996 wearing ‘Pack Leader’ colours.

SBR sold the car at the end of 1998 and its subsequent race outings included one last Bathurst 1000 start in the hands of Craig Harris.

Harris later had the car restored and it was eventually purchased by MCW in 2025 to complete its set of Pirtek Falcons.