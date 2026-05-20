Formula 1 heads to Montreal this weekend for the fifth round of the 2026 season, with the Canadian Grand Prix marking the 55th running of the event and the first race back after a three-week break since Miami.

Located on the island of Ile Notre-Dame in the middle of the St Lawrence River, the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is a 4.361km semi-street-style layout defined by heavy braking zones, low-speed chicanes and long straights that encourage slipstreaming and close racing, while its infamous ‘Wall of Champions’ at the final chicane remains one of F1’s most punishing corners.

The visit to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve also brings an earlier-than-usual slot in the calendar, with Canada traditionally held in June, while this weekend also features the first sprint event ever staged at the venue, adding another layer of unpredictability to an already unpredictable stop on the calendar.

Much of the attention will be on championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who arrives in Canada chasing history as he targets a fourth consecutive win, and if he does so he will become the first driver to win his first four races of his career in a row. Montreal was also the scene of his first podium in the sport, with the Italian finishing third in Canada 12 months ago.

Mercedes team-mate George Russell will be aiming to rebound after missing the podium for the first time this season in Miami, but he returns to a track where he claimed victory in 2025, delivering Mercedes their first win in Canada since 2019, with the team also arriving this weekend with a revised car.

McLaren arrive in strong form after a double podium in Miami, but head back to a circuit that brings mixed memories after last year’s late-race clash between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The papaya outfit also continues to chase its first win in Canada since 2012, when Lewis Hamilton took victory.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, showed improved pace in Miami and returns to a circuit where he has historically excelled, winning three consecutive Canadian Grands Prix between 2022 and 2024 as he looks to reassert himself in the 2026 title fight.

Ferrari will also be searching for a breakthrough result, with the Scuderia last tasting victory in Canada in 2018 and still hunting their first win in over 18 months.

With a sprint weekend and multiple teams carrying form swings into Montreal, the Canadian Grand Prix shapes as a pivotal moment in the opening phase of the 2026 championship.

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve takes place on May 23-25 (AEST).

What time does the Canadian Grand Prix start?

The Canadian Grand Prix will start at 6am AEST on Monday, May 25. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Canadian Grand Prix?

The chance of rain is hanging over Montreal, with early forecasts indicating a sunny start on Friday and temperatures around 21 degrees, before rain is expected to arrive on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs dipping to just below 20 degrees.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in Australia

The Canadian Grand Prix will be live on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Canadian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

How to watch F1 TV commentary feed

The alternative F1 TV commentary feed is available to Foxtel customers with a set top box. Kayo Sports subscribers can only watch the F1 TV feed during Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Canadian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Saturday, May 23

Practice 1: 2:00am-3:58am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sprint qualifying: 6:26am-7:15am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, May 24

Sprint: 1:56am-2:35am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 5:55am-7:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Monday, May 25

Build-up: 4:00am-5:55am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 5:55am-8:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will broadcast the Canadian Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 2 airing sessions on Saturday and Sunday, while Sky Sports 1 will show the race on Monday.

Can I live stream the Canadian Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service Sky Go or Sky Sport Now.

Canadian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Saturday, May 23

Practice 1: 4:00am-6:00am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sprint qualifying: 8:00am-10:00am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, May 24

Sprint: 3:00am-5:30am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 7:10am-10:00am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, May 25

Build-up: 6:30am-7:55am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 7:55am-10:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 22 May Duration AEST AEST ACST AWST NZ F1 Academy Practice Session 40 minutes 9:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00 FIA Formula 2 First Practice Session 45 minutes 10:05 0:05 23:35 22:05 2:05 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 60 minutes 12:30 2:30 2:00 0:30 4:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 14:00 4:00 3:30 2:00 6:00 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING SESSION 44 minutes 16:30 6:30 6:00 4:30 8:30 F1 Academy Qualifying 30 minutes 18:00 8:00 7:30 6:00 10:00 Satuday, 23 May F1 Academy Opening Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 9:45 23:45 23:15 21:45 1:45 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (23 Laps or 60 Mins) 60 minutes 12:00 2:00 1:30 0:00 4:00 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 14:10 4:10 3:40 2:10 6:10 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 60 minutes 16:00 6:00 5:30 4:00 8:00 F1 Academy Reverse Grid Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 18:05 8:05 7:35 6:05 10:05 Sunday, 24 May F1 Academy Feature Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 10:45 0:45 0:15 22:45 2:45 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (39 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 12:05 2:05 1:35 0:05 4:05 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (70 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 120 minutes 16:00 6:00 5:30 4:00 8:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Miami GP)