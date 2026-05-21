Power and stablemate Marcus Ericsson had relatively favourable qualifying draws, rolling out from 10th and 13th respectively before setting the 19th and 17th fastest speeds.

Andretti’s third driver Kyle Kirkwood, who was 23rd in the running order, qualified 25th.

That’s no cause for concern, however, according to Power.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the race,” said Power.

“Just watch Kyle. He’s obviously been the strongest guy out there in practice, just watching him chop through the field.

“Marcus and I also have good cars. Yeah, confident that we can be right out in front at the end of this race.”

Early forecasts for race day are for mostly sunny conditions with the chance of a storm in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees celsius – about 10 degrees cooler than qualifying.

While warmer conditions could be favourable for those buried deep in the field, Power said it ultimately does not matter as there are far more variables at play.

“If it’s a hot day, I think you can start anywhere,” said Power.

“I’ve just been around so long, you just cannot predict how this is going to play out. You can’t predict when a yellow may fall.

“I think starting back there, you certainly are more willing to take a strategy risk or just be off strategy, which can work out really well.

“That’s racing. It’s unpredictable. You can certainly drive to the front from there.

“There are a lot of people making mistakes, people have bad cars, and long stints, all of these things just come into play.

“Yes, I don’t think it matters where you start. You absolutely could start last and end up in the front.”

Ericsson echoed the sentiment that Andretti has three cars capable of fighting through the field despite their relatively sluggish qualifying showing.

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner said he had “high confidence” that the team will be competitive.

“Like these guys have said, we had good practice last week,” said Ericsson.

“We had strong cars in traffic and felt comfortable running with the best out there.

“Qualifying didn’t go as we would have liked, but it’s a long race, and we know we have good race cars.

“So I’m super confident we can go up and fight our way to the front.

“Fight for the win, that’s what we’re here for. It makes me excited thinking about next weekend.”

Former Team Penske stalwart Ron Ruzewski followed Power across to Andretti this year, joining the squad as team principal.

While it has been a turbulent start to their tenure, Ruzewski also expressed optimism heading into Monday’s race.

“The way the formula is, specifically the last few years, track position can come from strategy, track position can come from all these daring outside passes that we see in Turn 1, especially on starts and restarts,” Ruzewski explained.

“We’ve seen it time and time again, someone drive from the last row up in the top five, top six by mid-race.

“I think having a good car, the focus that we’ve put on race running, you could have started up front and get sent to the back.

“We’ve seen that time and time again. So I think you can execute. That is the key, though, executing. I think we’re in a position to do that.”

The Indianapolis 500 has only been won from 19th on two occasions. The first was in 1954 by Bill Vukovich while Ryan Hunter-Reay achieved the feat in 2014.

In the last 10 editions of the race, it has only been won from outside the top 10 twice. The most recent instance was in 2023 when Josef Newgarden started 17th while Alexander Rossi won the 2016 race from 11th.

Coverage of the Indianapolis 500 is live and exclusively on Stan Sport in Australia.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 takes place on Monday, May 25 (AEST). The green flag is scheduled for 1:45am AEST.