Speedcafe can reveal plans are in place to replace the current F1 pit complex following the 2027 event.

“We are delivering the redevelopment of the Albert Park put building to meet the contemporary requirements to host the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and maximise its use by the community throughout the rest of the year,” Development Victoria has said.

“The existing Albert Park pit building was built in 1995 and is used by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation for the annual Formula 1 event.

Featured Videos

“For the remainder of the year, it is home to local indoor sport and a range of community sporting clubs that utilise the adjacent sporting fields.”

The existing Albert Park pit complex is one of the oldest and smallest on the F1 calendar with a significant upgrade planned for team garages, race control, hospitality, and media centre.

It’s expected the new building will take two years to construct, though the garage element will be ready for 2027 ahead of completion in time for the 2028 event.

“The upgrade will overhaul race day facilities for drivers, support staff, race administration, media and spectators,” Development Victoria outlined.

“The current building will be demolished after the 2026 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

“The new garages and a temporary Paddock Club facility will be constructed for the 2027 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

“The new facility will be completed in time for the 2028 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.”

The current pit complex in Albert Park is one of the oldest and smallest on the F1 calendar and has survived far longer than first intended.

The project does not yet have planning permission, though consultation over the project has closed.

A new pit building was a stipulation of the latest contract between the AGPC and Formula 1.

Albert Park has undergone significant upgrades in recent years, with the circuit reprofiled ahead of F1’s return in 2022.

That saw the elimination of a chicane on Lakeside drive and the reprofiling of a number of events.

Changes were also made to the pit lane, which was widened by two metres and allowed the speed limit to be increased from 60km/h to 80km/h.

For this year, there have been minor changes to Turn 6 following a spate of heavy crashes at the past two events.

This weekend’s event is expected to boast a record crowd, with organisers building a new grandstand at Turn 6 while slightly increasing the venue’s capacity.