Instead of buying traditional properties, players will race around the 24 locations on the current F1 calendar while competing for championship points and victories throughout the season.

The game also introduces several twists on the classic Monopoly format, including replacing the traditional “GO” square with a race-themed system where players select their favourite F1 team and move helmet tokens around a central circuit in pursuit of victory in the Monopoly Grand Prix.

The first player to complete the game will claim the drivers’ championship, while the player with the most points at the end will secure the constructors’ title.

Formula 1 said the collaboration was designed to bring the excitement and competitiveness of the sport into a tabletop experience as the championship continues to expand its reach beyond the racetrack.

“Monopoly is one of the most iconic and best-loved board games in the world, so we’re thrilled to bring a Formula 1 twist to such a classic,” Formula 1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer said.

Hasbro president of toy and games Billy Lagor said the game had been designed to feel authentic to both Formula 1 and Monopoly fans.

“Formula 1 is one of the most iconic sports properties in the world, and we’re excited to bring the adrenaline of race day – roaring engines, pit lane drama, and split-second strategy – into a game night experience,” Lagor said.

The collaboration marks the latest commercial crossover for Formula 1 as the sport continues to grow its global audience under Liberty Media through projects extending beyond race weekends, including gaming, entertainment and lifestyle partnerships.

The Monopoly Formula 1 Edition will be available for global pre-order from May 20 ahead of a full release on July 15.