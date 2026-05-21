The team inked a naming rights partnership deal with Hobart hotel Wrest Point and Launceston’s Country Club Tasmania for the event.

Hill revealed the new-look #14 Toyota Supra today at the Country Club as it prepares to open an 18-hole golf course later this year.

The Canberran and fellow BJR drivers Andre Heimgartner and Macauley Jones underwent a skills at the venue’s driving range to mark the occasion.

“To unveil the livery here at Country Club Tasmania on the new golf course has been pretty special,” said Hill.

“It’s a fantastic venue and a great way to launch the partnership ahead of a huge weekend in Tasmania.

“Tasmania always delivers great racing and the fans here are incredibly passionate, the team have had some strong results here in the past so it’s exciting to head into this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to getting on track at Symmons Plains tomorrow and hopefully putting together a strong weekend for Wrest Point and Country Club Tasmania.”

From 5:30pm today, fans and guests will be invited to test their own abilities on the driving range and compare their performances against the Supercar stars.

Hill, Jones and Heimgartner will return to the venue later this evening from 6:30pm to meet fans, sign autographs and take photos.

Jones is also sporting a new scheme this weekend thanks to a naming rights deal with Summit Fleet Leasing and Management.