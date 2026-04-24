Replacing the existing FT-60 model which has been in service since 2020, TGRNZ will continue its relationship with Italian manufacturer Taatus.

The car will be based on the FIA Formula Regional Gen 2 T-326 chassis – as used in the European championship – powered by an evolution of the 2 litre turbocharged 8AR-FTS engine, producing approximately 280hp.

Two test cars are due to arrive in New Zealand from Italy fitted with the Gen 2 engine, ahead of a full time testing program.

A tender process is underway to confirm the carry over of existing teams, alongside evaluating new interest.

“Our switch to a generation two car underlines our long-standing commitment to the FIA’s single seater pyramid as a logical progression for drivers from FIA-certified Formula 4, through FIA Formula Regional, and on to FIA Formula 3 and beyond – while ensuring the cars and competition remain true to the principles of high-performance, driver-first motorsport,” said TGRNZ motorsport manager Nicolas Caillol.

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“And it also shows our own commitment to finding New Zealand’s next world champion.

“There is a lot of work to do between now and the 2027 Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Trophy but we will be ready, with a field of up to 22 cars.”

The existing fleet of FT-60 machinery will be sold complete with engines, with many examples of older machinery still active in New Zealand and internationally.

CTFROT remains a significant step in the international formula ladder, with its summer schedule coinciding with the European offseason, allowing drivers to easily contest the series.

The 2025/26 season saw nine drivers competing in this year’s FIA Formula 3 championship take part in the four-round series.

Series champion Ugo Ugochukwu currently leads the FIA F3 standings following Round 1 in Melbourne.