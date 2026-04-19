The NLS race was red-flagged 25 minutes into its scheduled four-hour duration.

It was later suspended and not resumed, with organisers confirming the death of BMW 325i driver Miettinen.

“During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers, a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race,” read a statement from race organisers.

“Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations.

“Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121), after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the medical centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful.

“The other six drivers involved were taken to the medical centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.”

The Nurburgring 24 Hours has received global attention this year due to the planned participation of four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen.

“Shocked by what’s happened today,” Verstappen wrote on social media.

“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be.

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones.”