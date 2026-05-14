The Pop-Up Hotel has unveiled plans to add a swimming pool and swim-up bar overlooking the circuit as part of its expanded hospitality experience for the 2026 event.

Located inside the Silverstone grounds near the paddock, the temporary hotel village will feature accommodation, restaurants, bars and live entertainment across the grand prix weekend, with guests able to watch on-track action directly from the pool area.

The company, best known for its luxury accommodation offerings at Glastonbury Festival, first appeared at Silverstone in 2025 and attracted guests including Lando Norris, Isack Hadjar and 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button.

For 2026, 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell will stay on-site and appear at several live events during the weekend.

“The Pop-Up Hotel is bringing something genuinely different to Silverstone, and I’m really looking forward to staying there this year,” Mansell said.

“To have that level of comfort and hospitality right inside the circuit, with great food, a relaxed atmosphere and everything taken care of, makes a huge difference across a race weekend.

“It allows you to enjoy the event in a completely different way.”

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Rendered images released ahead of the event showed the ambitious setup complete with palm trees surrounding the pool area, aiming to bring a Miami or Monaco-style atmosphere to Silverstone.

Founder Mark Sorrill said the concept reflected F1’s changing audience and the growing demand for entertainment-focused experiences around race weekends.

“The pool is a signal of glamour, even if it’s not particularly used,” Sorrill told Reuters.

“It’s more about the fact that we are diversifying the experience… it’s kind of a USP for us.

“We’re trying to bring a bit of a touch of the glamour from Monaco, from Miami, from Vegas to Silverstone.”

Sorrill said the modern F1 audience had evolved beyond traditional hardcore motorsport fans, with lifestyle and entertainment now playing a major role in the sport’s appeal.

“There’s fashion, there’s lifestyle, and that is mirrored in the cross-section of our guests,” he said.

“They’re not all Instagrammer lifestyle people and they’re not all hardcore petrolheads, but there are elements of both there and they co-exist very happily.”

The cheapest four-night package at the Pop-Up Hotel is priced at £3799 ($7079 AUD) for two people, while premium suite options rise as high as £21,999 ($40,992 AUD) across the British Grand Prix weekend, which takes place from July 3-5.