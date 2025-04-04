Authentic was entrusted by Ford to design a custom livery to celebrate the brand’s centenary in Australia.

That livery, done by renowned designer Tristan Groves, will be applied to a 1:18 Gen3 Ford Mustang.

“This 1:18 scale model is scheduled to be produced in high quality diecast with opening parts which includes the bonnet and both the driver and passenger doors,” read the Authentic announcement.

“It will come in an exclusive, one-off limited edition with an individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity presented in its own Authentic Collectables-branded protective cardboard folder.

“Officially endorsed by Ford, it’s a must have for collectors of this iconic brand.”

Pre-orders are open now via the Speedcafe Shop.