DJR landed the biggest prize from last year’s silly season, signing 2023 champion Kostecki to join Will Davison in its line-up.

The union is off to a promising start on track with Kostecki currently sitting fifth in the points with a brace of fourth place finishes, one in Sydney and one in Melbourne, his best single results.

But it’s behind the scenes where he is really making his presence felt, with his uncompromising approach to racing helping lift the team.

“There’s an indirect demand that he brings with him, there’s no doubt,” Noble told Speedcafe.

“He has a personal standard that he delivers himself. I know [engineer] George [Commins] is the same.

“And that rubs off. There’s no doubt about that. That’s why I call the demand more indirect, than direct.

“You see him going about helping with the car. You see how he integrates and creates relationships with pretty much everyone downstairs at the workshop.

“It helps build an energy and an environment. The old adage of everyone working towards a common goal does actually hold true.”

Kostecki’s arrival is part of a significant rebuild for DJR as it looks to return to the top of Supercars after a lean start to the Gen3 era.

Along with Kostecki, the team recruited engineering firepower in Commins and Tom Moore, both from Erebus as well, while other staff changes have included two mechanics from the UK.

The team is also in the process of moving to Erebus-built chassis, with Kostecki already in one, and Davison set to debut a new car in Perth.

According to Noble the rebuild is on track – providing the outright front-running form starts to appear soon.

“It would be ideal if you hit the ground you take the competition by storm,” he said.

“But we knew it was going to take that three or four rounds for everyone to find their feet.

“We feel like our growth of understanding of the car and the new set-ups from the engineers is in a really good space.

“And with Will, while he hasn’t qualified well, he’s raced extremely well from where he’s started, and that’s a credit to the way that mechanically and engineering-wise the car has been set up.

“There are real positives as to where we currently sit.”