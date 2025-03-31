The famous Ford team has gone through a significant transformation since the end of last-season with outward-facing and back room changes.

On the more public front there is a new driver in Brodie Kostecki and two new race engineers in George Commins and Tom Moore, both who joined from Erebus.

As for the core staff changes, Mark Fenning is now team manager following the departure of Mikey Flynn, while a pair of UK recruits have joined as mechanics.

The first is Dylan Levy, who has come from Prodrive’s rally raid program, while Richard Coppock joined via a relationship with ex-DJR engineer, Richard Harris, who is now at Walknshaw Andretti United.

Both new recruits are working on Will Davison’s #17 Shell Mustang with CEO David Noble relishing the injection of fresh blood.

“I think the age grouping is around 26 to 34 and they bring an energy and a vibrancy that becomes infectious,” said Noble.

“There’s some big learnings that obviously need to go on, particularly in that mechanical space. But some of the older campaigners that that we’ve got have been around with some great experience.

“It allows us to sort of mentor those guys into new roles – pitstoe practice, car builds, and servicing. So that’s probably the exciting part of it for us.”