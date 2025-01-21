Around a third of the team’s 36-strong staff list are new for 2025 following a spate of departures during the summer break.

The team has opted for a familiar face to take on the team manager role, assigning long-time DJR man Mark Fenning to the position.

Fenning was formerly director of engineering and takes on management duties that had been absorbed between Mikey Flynn and Josh Silcock since Ben Croke’s departure in mid-2024.

Featured Videos

The team’s management structure remains headed by principal Ryan Story and CEO David Noble, who says Fenning is the perfect man for the job.

“We’ve looked at the level of expertise that Mark has experience-wise and in terms of versatility with roles over the last number of years,” Noble told Speedcafe.

“Having worked closely with him, his skill set fits the team manager role perfectly.

“He’s worked through the Gen2 and Gen3 eras and with a substantial influx of new talent, it made sense to put Mark into that role.”

Fenning’s previous duties will in part be taken on by performance engineer Ed Williams, while former chief engineer Perry Kapper has headed to Supercars and will not be directly replaced.

DJR has a double change in the race engineer ranks this year, with Kapper and Richard Harris (now engineering Ryan Wood at Walkinshaw Andretti United) both exiting.

Into those roles step ex-Erebus men George Commins, who continues his relationship with Brodie Kostecki, and Tom Moore, who has been assigned to Will Davison.

While the changes appear to leave a gap at the top of the engineering structure, Noble says the arrival of Commins and Moore is hugely significant.

“It’s more of a flattening out of those areas,” he said, noting that Fenning will still be across the team’s homologation duties. “We’re trying to simplify it.

“The benefit for us is that George and Tom have worked together. Normally when you recruit you bring one person in, but we’ve been lucky enough to land both of them.

“George brings with him a level of expertise that’s a little bit unbridled up and down pitlane, and then bringing the guy he has been working with is an absolute bonus for us with Tom.”

There’s a change in the data engineer ranks too, with Caleb Mutsaerts (who has moved to Matt Stone Racing to race engineer Cam Hill) replaced by former Supercars tech Aaron Flamish.

DJR’s other 2024 data engineer, Charles Bratt, continues, although Noble says the data duo are yet to be assigned cars.

“We’re trying to look at how we best apply our talent across both cars,” said Noble. “We don’t believe we need to load up one car more than the other.”

The most change within the organisation has taken place on the workshop floor, with multiple mechanics having elected to move on.

Speedcafe understands that one mechanic quit in the first week of 2025 amid displeasure over which car he was assigned to.

Noble said the team now has “everyone we need” for the season, although it’s believed not all have started in their roles.

The team is currently building two new cars under the direction of Flynn and Silcock.

“I think a lot of teams were recruiting mechanics late, or still are,” said Noble. “It seems to be the one that’s the most sought after, mechanics.

“We’ve got a group of young, energetic guys and girls in the building, we’ve got something like 12 new staff that have started or will start, which is a significant shift for us.

“But I think it’s also something that’s extremely exciting, once they band together. We think it’s a great opportunity for a real influx of energy and enthusiasm that’s coming in the door.”

DJR has also appointed a new head of communications and business development, Paul Riordan, who joins the team following a seven-year stint with Motorsport Australia.