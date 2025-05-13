Murray again flashed his speed with a Top 10 Shootout berth, earning the Snap-On Tools Camaro a ninth-place grid slot.

However, it all came undone just metres into the 200km contest when Murray locked up and speared straight ahead at the tight Turn 2 left-hander.

Contact with Anton De Pasquale knocked the Team 18 Camaro off the circuit while the Erebus entry spun and was then collected by Grove Racing’s Kai Allen.

Murray and Allen were left to limp back to the pits for repairs, while De Pasquale continued but suffered the effects of a crushed exhaust outlet.

“I just made a silly little driver error,” said Murray on the Cool Down Lap Podcast of the incident, which also earned him a 15-second penalty.

“Hitting both pedals at the same time doesn’t really work out. I’ll just work hard from now to Perth to make sure these mistakes don’t happen again and repay the team.”

Murray ended the race eight laps down in 21st place.

Sunday’s marked the latest in a string of incidents that have hampered the progress of Murray in his rookie Supercars season.

Murray left Symmons Plains 23rd in the championship, the last of those to have contested every round and eight places behind experienced teammate Jack Le Brocq.

Le Brocq had his own tale of woe from Sunday having qualified 18th and been spun early in the race as the result of a concertina started by Chaz Mostert.

The Tyrepower Camaro was trapped a lap down after the Safety Car-induced pit stop cycle shook out and eventually finished 16th.

“Unfortunately, we had a little bit of a brake issue in qualifying, just pinching left-fronts,” Le Brocq said.

“The boys did an awesome job though to fix it up for the race and eliminate that issue.

“We had a really fast race car [but] got turned around down the back and got caught up a little bit in the chaos with the Safety Car and ended up a lap down.

“It was a tough one. The car speed was there but we just didn’t execute.”

Erebus fell one spot to 11th in the teams’ championship as a result. The team finished sixth last year and won the title in 2023.