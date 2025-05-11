The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver bumped into the back of James Courtney at the entry to Turn 4 on lap 9.

That sent Courtney into Will Davison, who in turn tagged Jack Le Brocq into a spin, and resulted in stewards issuing Mostert a 15-second in-race time penalty.

Commentator Mark Skaife subsequently reported on the broadcast that Mostert was “blowing up deluxe on the radio, absolutely gone off his head”.

Finishing the race in 18th place, Mostert then visited the Motorsport Australia office at the circuit to clarify the situation with Baird.

“After going through it with Bairdo at the end of the race, I 100 percent agree with what the penalty was,” Mostert told Speedcafe.

“At the time, obviously, I didn’t agree, I didn’t think [it was my fault].

“I could only see that me and Courtney came together, but then I didn’t realise why the other two cars had turned around, I thought that was someone else’s mistake.

“After reviewing it, I caused that crash. I’m a bit disappointed in myself to put three of those cars in a pretty shit situation. That one’s on me. “

Mostert struggled for speed all weekend in Tasmania.

He started Sunday’s 200km race in 23rd place and, having served his 15-second penalty at his first pit stop, took the lap 34 Safety Car restart third on the road but a lap down on the leaders.

That set up an awkward next phase of the race which resulted in Mostert being punted off the track by fourth-placed Richie Stanaway at Turn 2 on lap 38, losing yet more time.

Stanaway went unpenalised for that incident, which was also a topic Mostert brought up with Baird in their impromptu post-race debrief.

“At the time, the same thing, I didn’t understand why I got absolutely sent and then there was no penalty towards Richie,” Mostert said.

“I also understand I’m racing a lap down, but at the time, I never had any blue [flags] either, no in-car warnings, no blue flags.

“I was trying to hang onto the leaders, hoping for a Safety Car to come at some point… to try and unlap myself to get myself back in the race.

“I was trying to race on the best I could. Of course, with [teammate Ryan] Woody out there, he had a little bit more pace than me, let him go, and then Richie was fairly into me.

“The whack into [turn] two was quite big, but I could understand why he’s probably frustrated too, racing on the lead lap and going for it.

“If I got put into a concrete wall and I was pretty sore from it, I’m sure I would be probably a lot more mad than what I am.

“I didn’t feel like I deserved to get sent off. I was trying to go as fast as I could for my own race. But it is what it is.”