Richard Harris, current race engineer for Will Davison on car #17, is departing DJR amid a significant restructure of the famous Ford team.

As previously reported, DJR has recruited Erebus Motorsport’s two race engineers George Commins and Tom Moore to pair with Brodie Kostecki and Davison respectively.

Current engineer to Anton De Pasquale at the Shell team, Perry Kapper, is already confirmed to be departing DJR to take up a category technical director role at Supercars.

Harris’ exact position at WAU is currently unclear, with the team yet to fully lock in resource allocation for the development of its 2026 Toyota Supra.

The Englishman has been at DJR since 2016.

While Ludo Lacroix was McLaughlin’s race engineer during their golden run, Harris’ role stretched beyond that of a regular data engineer.

Assigned the radio communication duties usually reserved for the race engineer; Harris’ role was upgraded to ‘performance engineer’ for 2019 as part of the arrangement.

Harris has spent the last four seasons as race engineer for Will Davison.

He’d first moved to Australia to take up a role at Kelly Racing in 2012, spending two years there before moving to Queensland and Erebus Motorsport.

Harris is understood to have received multiple offers for 2025, preferring a relocation back to Melbourne.