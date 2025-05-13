Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou has been the dominant force in the IndyCar Series this year, winning four of the first five races. However, there’s no guarantee the Spaniard will continue that success.

Palou is one of the short-priced favourites to win this year’s race, despite having never won the 200-lapper in his five attempts.

To date, the #10 driver’s best finish remains second in 2021 behind Helio Castroneves. Since then, he’s not finished worse than ninth and scored pole position in 2023.

When is the Indy 500?

The Indianapolis 500 will be held on Monday, May 26 (AEST). Before the 200-lap race, there will be practice and qualifying, which takes place in the two weeks leading up to the race.

Indy 500 practice explained

Practice at the Indianapolis 500 will give teams plenty of opportunities to set their cars up for qualifying and the race.

It begins on Wednesday with a two-hour session before the Rookie Orientation Program and Refreshers.

Any rookie who hasn’t tested at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before will have to partake in the Rookie Orientation Program before joining the rest of the field.

The Refresher gives experienced drivers who may not have driven at IMS an opportunity to get reacquainted with IndyCar and the speedway.

What is Fast Friday?

Fast Friday will see the turbo pressure ramped up to reach speeds of more than 370km/h. It will be the only time cars practice with extra boost before qualifying.

Fast Friday is the curtain raiser to qualifying, offering something of a form guide to the following day’s sessions.

How does qualifying for the Indy 500 work?

Qualifying is a multi-faceted process across two days at the Indianapolis 500. It will begin on Sunday (AEST) with a session that will set positions 13th to 30th.

Each driver will get to run four laps on their own. Drivers can qualify multiple times, although their previous time will be scratched as a result.

On Monday, the slowest four cars from Sunday’s qualifying session will fight over 31st, 32nd, and 33rd in the Last Chance Qualifying.

Each car gets at least one attempt to qualify but can make multiple attempts until the 60 minutes is up.

The slowest of those four cars will not qualify for the race and will be knocked out.

After that session, the Fast 12 will set the order from 7th to 12th before the Fast 6 decides pole position for the race and the top six starting positions.

Who has the Indy 500 qualifying record?

The fastest four-lap average ever achieved at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is held by Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin – 234.220 mph (376.940 km/h) – during the 2024 Indianapolis 500

How to watch Indy 500 practice in Australia

The official IndyCar website will live stream every practice session leading up to qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. CLICK HERE to watch.

How to watch Indy 500 qualifying in Australia

Stan Sport will broadcast Day 1 of qualifying on Sunday, May 18 from 2am (AEST).

Day 2 of qualifying will also be live on Stan Sport from 6am (AEST).

Indy 500 live timing

To follow live timing, CLICK HERE

Indy 500 Practice and Qualifying schedule (AEST)

Wednesday, May 14

2am-4am – Practice 1

4am-6am – Rookie Orientation Program & Refresher*

6am-8am – Practice 2**

*Time is tentative and length may change based on need

***Will begin earlier if the Rookie Orientation Practice & Refresher ends early

Thursday, May 15

2am-8am – Practice 3

Friday, May 16

2am-8am – Practice 4

Saturday, May 17 (Fast Friday)

2am-8am – Practice 5

8:15am – Qualifying draw

10:30pm-11:30pm – Practice 6

Sunday, May 18

1am-7:50am– Qualifying

Monday, May 19

1am-2am – Practice 7 (Top 12)

2am-3am – Practice 7 (Last Chance Qualifiers)

6:15am-7:15am – Last Chance Qualifying

7:25am-7:55am – Fast 6

Tuesday, May 20

3am-6am – Practice 8

Who are the 2025 Indy 500 rookies?

This year’s Indianapolis 500 is set to feature four rookies.

Nolan Siegel will make his first Indianapolis 500 start with McLaren. Although he is in his second season of IndyCar, the 20-year-old joined McLaren midway through last year.

Indy NXT winner Louis Foster will form part of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing four-car line-up.

Ex-Formula 2 driver and former Ferrari junior Robert Schwartzman makes his first start with Prema white Indy NXT graduate Jacob Abel joins Dale Coyne Racing.

Who are the Indy 500 one-off entries?

This year’s Indianapolis 500 features a bunch of wildcards, headlined by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson who returns to McLaren for his second start.

Previous winners Takuma Sato and Ryan Hunter-Reay join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports respectively.

Unsurprisingly, Marco Andretti returns to the Andretti Global fold while team owner-driver Ed Carpenter adds another entry to ECR.

Jack Harvey will also race with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports.

Indianapolis 500 live timing

To follow live timing, CLICK HERE

2025 Indianapolis 500 entry list

Num Driver Team Engine 2 Josef Newgarden (W) Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 4 David Malukas AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Nolan Siegel (R) Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves (W) Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Scott Dixon (W) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Will Power (W) Team Penske Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 17 Kyle Larson Arrow McLaren with Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20 Alexander Rossi (W) Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay (W) DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Jack Harvey DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 28 Marcus Ericsson (W) Andretti Global Honda 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 33 Ed Carpenter ECR Chevrolet 45 Louis Foster (R) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 51 Jacob Abel (R) Dale Coyne Racing Honda 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 75 Takuma Sato (W) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 77 Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 83 Robert Shwartzman (R) Prema Racing Chevrolet 90 Callum Ilott Prema Racing Chevrolet 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Global Honda

(R) – Rookie

(W) – Previous winner