Kapper will depart Dick Johnson Racing after a six-year spell as its chief engineer and race engineer amid a shake-up at the Yatala-based outfit.

Kapper was influential in Dick Johnson Racing’s development of the Gen3-spec Ford Mustang alongside its Supercars program.

This weekend’s Adelaide 500 marks the end of the partnership between Kapper and Team 18-bound Anton De Pasquale.

It comes as DJR welcomes Brodie Kostecki and Erebus Motorsport race engineers George Commins and Tom Moore.

In Kapper’s new role, he will oversee the technical department and manage the current technical regulations.

Kapper will work alongside motorsport manager Tim Edwards to develop the technical direction of Supercars and the second-tier Super2 Series.

John Russell has been Supercars’ interim technical director in the wake of Campbell Little’s passing.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Perry Kapper to the Supercars team,” Edwards told the official Supercars website.

“Perry has a proven track record in the championship, most recently with DJR, and was critical to the introduction of the Gen3 era.

“Perry will be a great addition to the technical department and brings a wealth of experience to the team.”

The 2024 Repco Supercars Championship concludes at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit on November 14-17.