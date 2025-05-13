The world championship began on May 13, 1950 with the European Grand Prix (incorporating the British Grand Prix) at Silverstone.

It has run every year since, with this week marking the competition’s 75th birthday.

Formula 1 Management has marked the occasion by selecting seven full event replays to stream on its YouTube Channel.

Kicking off the event is the 2010 Australian Grand Prix, a race held in slippery conditions that marked the first all-Red Bull front row.

Other classics include the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix, sensationally won by Jenson Button, and the 2019 German Grand Prix, and the incredible 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix which saw Lewis Hamilton seal his maiden world title.

F1 Streaming Marathon

2010 Australian Grand Prix

2011 Canadian Grand Prix

2018 Monaco Grand Prix

2019 German Grand Prix

2008 Brazilian Grand Prix

2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix