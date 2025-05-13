The F1 movie details the return of former racer Sonny Hayes, played by Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt, as he helps transform the fortunes of the struggling Apex GP squad.

There, he joins youngster Joshua Peace, portrayed by Damson Idris.

Filming for the movie has taken place over the last two years, with specially developed cars made to look like contemporary F1 machinery.

It blends real-world footage with specifically filmed on-track segments to complete the immersion.

That’s complemented by commentary from David Croft and Martin Brundle, hand-chosen by producer Lewis Hamilton to add authenticity.

The trailer shows several other locations, including the Mercedes and McLaren team factories, dressed up to look like the base of Apex GP.

The F1 movie is set for international release on June 25.