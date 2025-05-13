This year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 14-15 will see the #7 Toyota GR010 of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Nyck de Vries carry the colours of the famous Toyota TS020.

The 2025 livery is inspired by the car that raced in 1998 and 1999 and became synonymous with late ‘90s prototype racing.

Also known as the GT-One, the car was an icon for video gamers, having starred in the first Gran Turismo.

The Toyota TS020 never won at Le Mans but was symbolic of the period that included heavyweights BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Nissan, and Porsche.

The sister #8 Toyota GR010 of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa will remain in its predominantly black livery, albeit with a tweaked GR logo to celebrate the 40th anniversary of competing at Le Mans.

Toyota will look to claim its sixth Le Mans win this year. Its most recent win came in 2022 with its GR010 in the hands of Hartley, Hirakawa, and Buemi.

The team was runner-up to Ferrari in 2023 and 2024.