Three factory-supported customer LMGT3 entries run by Iron Lynx will carry predominantly silver paint schemes inspired by the iconic Sauber-Mercedes C9 of 1989.

It’s the first time in 26 years that Mercedes has raced at Le Mans. Its last entry in 1999 was with the Mercedes-Benz CLR, which was famously flipped twice by Mark Webber that year.

In 1989, the factory Sauber-Mercedes team scored a one-two finish with the #63 and #61. Both of those numbers will return in 2025, as well as #60. The Groves will race the #63 with Luca Stolz.

Matteo Cairoli, Matteo Cressoni and Claudio Schiavoni will run #60 while #61 will be driven by Lin Hodenius and Maxime Martin and Australian Martin Berry.

Berry has one Le Mans start to his name in the Michelin Le Mans Cup feeder series.

Two of the three cars will have different coloured wing mirrors and rear wing end plates, with the #63 and #60 to feature red and yellow respectively.

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most prestigious events in motorsport that you can compete in as a driver,” said Stolz.

“The atmosphere is unique and everything around is similar to a Formula 1 event. To be there at the start is a great honour.

“It’s the first of three 24-hour races on three consecutive weekends – that’s immense.

“The characteristics of the Le Mans circuit are really cool, but different from those at the Nürburgring or Spa-Francorchamps.

“There are some long straights where you can catch your breath a little physically. I’m looking forward to racing with Brenton and Stephen Grove and hope we can achieve a good result.”

Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, added: “For Mercedes-AMG, the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is a significant moment – 26 years after the brand with the star last competed.

“In 1989, Mercedes-Benz celebrated a major success with a one-two victory. We are paying tribute to the legendary Sauber-Mercedes C9 and this triumph from back then in a very special way.

“The three Mercedes-AMG LMGT3 represent the present in customer racing, but with their special Silver Arrow design inspired by the past, they also pay tribute to a piece of history. I am delighted that we are able to continue this history at Le Mans.”

The 2025 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is set for June 14-15.