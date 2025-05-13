KZ Gearbox kart drivers in Europe have banded together over what they feel is an inferior tyre being provided to the category and sensationally boycotted the Champions of the Future Euro Series in Valencia over the weekend.

The Dunlop tyre was introduced last year and has proven problematic for competitors who took the stance to petition the FIA for a change.

Just 11 drivers started the KZ Final and several voluntarily pulled in with just four drivers greeting the chequered flag.

Last year, punctures were a regular problem for drivers using an ‘Option’ Dunlop tyre. A late contract signing meant supply of the prescribed ‘Prime’ tyre wasn’t available and led to the cancellation of the opening round of the FIA European Championship.

Tension bubbled through last year and into this year with the situation boiling over in Valencia, the majority of the drivers signing a petition, including World and European Champions.

“We would like to highlight to the FIA the unacceptable performance and consistency of the Dunlop Tyres.

“We request the FIA to change tyres manufacturer to either LeCont or VEGA for the FIA competitions starting from round one (of the European Championship), which could be postponed or cancelled according to the timing to supply tyres.

“If our demands are not met…we will not take part in any competition using Dunlop Tyres.”

It was signed by most leading drivers.

Former KZ World Champion – Marijn Kramers – who started his gearbox karting career in Australia – took to his social media, in part saying:

“We are unhappy with the tyre situation we find ourselves in. We are being forced to drive on a tyre that does not provide grip and is very inconsistent.

“It is unacceptable that at the level the KZ2 European Championship (sic) e are going slower than any junior category goes on this same racetrack…We are afraid to attempt overtakes as we fear sliding and crashing into one and other (sic).

“Out of protest many of us are refusing to drive in the final later today. We hope this does not reflect poorly on (promoter) RGMMC as they are doing their best…We feel the FIA need to change tyre supplier for it to be safe to race on.”

RGMMC (who are the private promoters of most of the major European Series) have become the unwilling pawn in the middle of the game between the drivers and the FIA, being reportedly blindsided by the issue of the petition and the boycott at the Valencia event.

In line with Kremers’ statement, there is speculation in European karting media that at this weekend’s Junior FIA Academy Trophy also in Valencia, competitors will lap faster than the KZ drivers.

Entry numbers for the KZ categories in Valencia were significantly down on typical entry numbers – just 23 for KZ and 53 in KZ2.

A potential solution it is being reported – as a solution – that tyre brands be switched between other KZ and single gear categories, allowing the FIA to save face and to ensure that sales for manufacturers are maintained.