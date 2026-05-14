Daly ran a 228.080 mph lap on just his 16th lap of the famous Brickyard and completed a total of 86 laps.

After topping Practice 1, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou backed that up with the second-fastest lap.

Palou ran a 228.026 mph lap to end the day just 0.0090s in arrears of Daly late on day two of testing, with his best coming on lap 108 of his 118.

Team Penske’s David Malukas was third-fastest ahead of Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and surprise packet Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing).

Scott Dixon led the trans-Tasman contingent in sixth for Chip Ganassi Racing with a 226.572 mph lap while Scott McLaughlin ran the seventh-fastest lap for Team Penske with 226.173 mph to his name.

Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), and Kyle Kirkwood completed the top 10.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Marcus Armstrong was 11th (225.271 mph) while Will Power was 13th for Andretti Global (225.133 mph).

McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who was 27th overall, led the no tow charts with a 221.409 mph lap ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Alexander Rossi and Marcus Ericsson for Andretti Global.

It was another incident-free six-hour session with very few issues reported.

Practice 3 takes place on Friday from 3am AEST.

Results: 110th Indianapolis 500, Practice 2