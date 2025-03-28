The team is currently fielding two chassis from different manufacturers, with new recruit Brodie Kostecki in a car originating from Erebus fabricator James White, while Davison is in a Pace Innovations car.

Both drivers were meant to start the season in Mustangs built on Erebus chassis, only for a welding compliance issue to throw a spanner in the works.

The chassis earmarked for Davison had to return to White’s workshop in Mount Gambier, which forced DJR to build up an unused Pace chassis for the start of the season.

The Erebus chassis is now back in Queensland with DJR currently working on getting it ready to race.

With the current race cars currently heading to New Zealand via sea, work on the new car has accelerated, with firm plans in place for it to debut in Perth in June.

“We’ve had the Perth round earmarked,” DJR CEO David Noble told Speedcafe. “We still think we’re on track for that at the moment, to bring on the new car.

“We’re going hard at it with the current cars being in the container, which gives us a bit more time.

“But it won’t be ready for Tasmania, because by the time the container lands, we get [the current cars] back, we’re going to have to service them, then you’d have to swap out the components…

“We want to shake the new car down too. So I think the plan at this stage is Perth, for sure.”

Erebus has only began selling chassis to other teams as of this year with DJR and Blanchard Racing Team the first two customers.