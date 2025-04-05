Doohan climbed from the car uninjured after a terrifying high-speed crash at Turn 1 in the opening moments of the session.

The Australian had turned into to ultra-fast right-hander with his DRS open, the car pitching around and into the barrier at 300km/h.

It drew an immediate red flag with Doohan subsequently checked and cleared by the circuit’s medical centre.

Following the session, Alpine assessed the damage and confirmed to Speedcafe that it was repairing the damaged car rather than building up the spare.

The squad has since issued a brief update confirming that work is now complete and Doohan will return to the track for Free Practice 3.

“The team worked into the night to prepare Car #7 ahead of Saturday’s FP3 and Qualifying,” a spokesperson confirmed.

“All parts have been replaced, bar the Power Unit.

“The car is ready and prepared for Free Practice 3 at 11:30 (local time).”

The final practice hour will be important for Doohan who sat out Free Practice 1 on Friday in favour of Ryo Hirakawa.

He managed just four laps before crashing in Free Practice 2, a session punctuated by four interruptions.

The final practice hour therefore affords Alpine not only the chance to validate its repairs, but also for Doohan to complete crucial set-up work ahead of qualifying later in the day.