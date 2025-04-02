This weekend’s event promises to be a blockbuster with Yuki Tsunoda ready to make his debut for Red Bull at the expense of Liam Lawson.

It’s the story that has dominated the headlines since the Chinese Grand Prix a little over a week ago, with Lawson officially relegated to Racing Bulls late last week.

When practice rolls out on Friday we’ll get our first glimpse as to whether the switch was made too soon or if Tsunoda can do a better job than his Kiwi colleague.

Heading into the weekend, there is no clear answer with opinions divided as much among fans as within the F1 paddock.

Suzuka is a venue Lawson knows well, so it also affords the youngster an opportunity to quickly bounce back from a torrid start to 2025.

The same could be said of Ferrari, which had both its cars ignominiously thrown out of the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Scuderia showed promising pace in Shanghai with Lewis Hamilton claiming his first success in red with victory in the Sprint, pace that evaporated in the race itself.

Whether he and teammate Charles Leclerc can muster a challenge at the front remains to be seen, with Mercedes and George Russell proving McLaren’s most reliable challenger so far.

The Brit sits third in the drivers’ championship with his team a comfortable second, though Red Bull has only had Max Verstappen in the points thus far.

McLaren is again the favourite with the papaya duo having controlled the opening two events despite the variables thrown at them; changeable conditions in Melbourne and a brake failure for Lando Norris in China.

Like in Albert Park, the weather could be a factor as the weekend wears on as F1 heads to one of the most popular circuits on the calendar.

What is the weather for the Japanese Grand Prix?

This weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix looks set to begin in almost ideal conditions, with sunny skies interrupted by the odd cloud and a forecasted top of 17 for opening practice.

However, conditions are then set to cloud over for Saturday though temperatures will remain stable heading into Saturday and the all-important qualifying hour.

That trend conditions with early predictions for a 50 percent chance of rain on race day.

How to watch the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in Australia

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Japanese.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday April 4

Practice 1: 13:00 AEDT

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Practice 2: 16:45 AEDT

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Saturday April 5

Practice 3: 13:15 AEDT

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Qualifying: 16:55 AEDT

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Sunday April 6

Race: 14:55 AEST

Fox Sports Channel , Kayo Sports

How to watch the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in New Zealand

Fans can catch the action live on television on Sky Sport across a number of different channels this weekend.

Friday April 4

Practice 1: 15:00 NZDT

Sky Sport 3, SkyGo

Practice 2: 18:30 NZDT

Sky Sport 3, SkyGo

Saturday April 5

Practice 3: 15:00 NZDT

Sky Sport 4, SkyGo

Qualifying: 18:00 NZDT

Sky Sport 4, SkyGo

Sunday April 6

Race: 16:55 NZST

Sky Sport 3, SkyGo

Can I livestream the Japanese Grand Prix in Australia?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Can I livestream the Japanese Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

When is the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka takes place across April 4-6.

What support classes are at the Japanese Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix sports two local support classes in the Ferrari Challenge Cup Japan, and Porsche Carrera Cup Japan.

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix schedule

FRIDAY 4 APRIL AEDT/AEST ACDT/ACST AWST NZDT Ferrari Challenge Japan First Practice Session 11:00/10:00 10:30/09:30 8:00 13:00 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30/12:30 13:00/12:00 10:30 15:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Japan Practice Session 15:00/14:00 14:30/13:30 12:00 17:00 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00/16:00 16:30/15:30 14:00 19:00 Ferrari Challenge Japan Qualifying Session 18:30/17:30 18:00/17:00 15:30 20:30

SATURDAY 5 APRIL AEDT/AEST ACDT/ACST AWST NZDT Porsche Carrera Cup Japan Qualifying Session 12:20/11:20 11:50/10:50 9:20 14:20 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 13:30/12:30 13:00/12:00 10:30 15:30 Ferrari Challenge Japan First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 15:10/14:10 14:40/13:30 12:10 17:10 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 17:00/16:00 16:30/15:30 14:00 19:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Japan First Race (10 Laps or 30 Mins) 19:00/18:00 18:30/17:30 16:00 21:00

SUNDAY 6 APRIL AEST ACST AWST NZ Ferrari Challenge Japan Second Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 10:45 10:15 8:45 12:45 Porsche Carrera Cup Japan Second Race (10 Laps or 30 Mins) 12:00 11:30 10:00 14:00 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (53 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 14:30 13:00 17:00

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull – Honda 22 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull – Honda 4 Lando Norris McLaren – Mercedes 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren – Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 44 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin – Mercedes 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin – Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine – Renault 7 Jack Doohan Alpine – Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Haas – Ferrari 87 Oliver Bearman Haas – Ferrari 30 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls – Honda 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls – Honda 23 Alex Albon Williams – Mercedes 55 Carlos Sainz Williams – Mercedes 27 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber – Ferrari 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber – Ferrari

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Lando Norris 44 2 Max Verstappen 36 3 George Russell 35 4 Oscar Piastri 34 5 Kimi Antonelli 22 6 Alex Albon 16 7 Lance Stroll 10 8 Esteban Ocon 10 9 Lewis Hamilton 9 10 Charles Leclerc 8 11 Nico Hulkenberg 6 12 Oliver Bearman 4 13 Yuki Tsunoda 3 14 Carlos Sainz 1

Constructors’ Championship