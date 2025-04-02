This weekend’s event promises to be a blockbuster with Yuki Tsunoda ready to make his debut for Red Bull at the expense of Liam Lawson.
It’s the story that has dominated the headlines since the Chinese Grand Prix a little over a week ago, with Lawson officially relegated to Racing Bulls late last week.
When practice rolls out on Friday we’ll get our first glimpse as to whether the switch was made too soon or if Tsunoda can do a better job than his Kiwi colleague.
Heading into the weekend, there is no clear answer with opinions divided as much among fans as within the F1 paddock.
Suzuka is a venue Lawson knows well, so it also affords the youngster an opportunity to quickly bounce back from a torrid start to 2025.
The same could be said of Ferrari, which had both its cars ignominiously thrown out of the Chinese Grand Prix.
The Scuderia showed promising pace in Shanghai with Lewis Hamilton claiming his first success in red with victory in the Sprint, pace that evaporated in the race itself.
Whether he and teammate Charles Leclerc can muster a challenge at the front remains to be seen, with Mercedes and George Russell proving McLaren’s most reliable challenger so far.
The Brit sits third in the drivers’ championship with his team a comfortable second, though Red Bull has only had Max Verstappen in the points thus far.
McLaren is again the favourite with the papaya duo having controlled the opening two events despite the variables thrown at them; changeable conditions in Melbourne and a brake failure for Lando Norris in China.
Like in Albert Park, the weather could be a factor as the weekend wears on as F1 heads to one of the most popular circuits on the calendar.
What is the weather for the Japanese Grand Prix?
This weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix looks set to begin in almost ideal conditions, with sunny skies interrupted by the odd cloud and a forecasted top of 17 for opening practice.
However, conditions are then set to cloud over for Saturday though temperatures will remain stable heading into Saturday and the all-important qualifying hour.
That trend conditions with early predictions for a 50 percent chance of rain on race day.
How to watch the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in Australia
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Japanese.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Friday April 4
Practice 1: 13:00 AEDT
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Practice 2: 16:45 AEDT
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Saturday April 5
Practice 3: 13:15 AEDT
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Qualifying: 16:55 AEDT
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Sunday April 6
Race: 14:55 AEST
Fox Sports Channel , Kayo Sports
How to watch the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in New Zealand
Fans can catch the action live on television on Sky Sport across a number of different channels this weekend.
Friday April 4
Practice 1: 15:00 NZDT
Sky Sport 3, SkyGo
Practice 2: 18:30 NZDT
Sky Sport 3, SkyGo
Saturday April 5
Practice 3: 15:00 NZDT
Sky Sport 4, SkyGo
Qualifying: 18:00 NZDT
Sky Sport 4, SkyGo
Sunday April 6
Race: 16:55 NZST
Sky Sport 3, SkyGo
Can I livestream the Japanese Grand Prix in Australia?
The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
Can I livestream the Japanese Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Japanese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
When is the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix
The Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka takes place across April 4-6.
What support classes are at the Japanese Grand Prix
The Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix sports two local support classes in the Ferrari Challenge Cup Japan, and Porsche Carrera Cup Japan.
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix schedule
|FRIDAY 4 APRIL
|AEDT/AEST
|ACDT/ACST
|AWST
|NZDT
|Ferrari Challenge Japan
|First Practice Session
|11:00/10:00
|10:30/09:30
|8:00
|13:00
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30/12:30
|13:00/12:00
|10:30
|15:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Japan
|Practice Session
|15:00/14:00
|14:30/13:30
|12:00
|17:00
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:00/16:00
|16:30/15:30
|14:00
|19:00
|Ferrari Challenge Japan
|Qualifying Session
|18:30/17:30
|18:00/17:00
|15:30
|20:30
|SATURDAY 5 APRIL
|AEDT/AEST
|ACDT/ACST
|AWST
|NZDT
|Porsche Carrera Cup Japan
|Qualifying Session
|12:20/11:20
|11:50/10:50
|9:20
|14:20
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30/12:30
|13:00/12:00
|10:30
|15:30
|Ferrari Challenge Japan
|First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap)
|15:10/14:10
|14:40/13:30
|12:10
|17:10
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|17:00/16:00
|16:30/15:30
|14:00
|19:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup Japan
|First Race (10 Laps or 30 Mins)
|19:00/18:00
|18:30/17:30
|16:00
|21:00
|SUNDAY 6 APRIL
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|Ferrari Challenge Japan
|Second Race (30 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:45
|10:15
|8:45
|12:45
|Porsche Carrera Cup Japan
|Second Race (10 Laps or 30 Mins)
|12:00
|11:30
|10:00
|14:00
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (53 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|15:00
|14:30
|13:00
|17:00
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull – Honda
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|44
|2
|Max Verstappen
|36
|3
|George Russell
|35
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|34
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|22
|6
|Alex Albon
|16
|7
|Lance Stroll
|10
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|10
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|9
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|8
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|4
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|3
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|1
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren – Mercedes
|78
|2
|Mercedes
|57
|3
|Red Bull – Honda
|36
|4
|Williams – Mercedes
|17
|5
|Ferrari
|17
|6
|Haas – Ferrari
|14
|7
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|10
|8
|Sauber – Ferrari
|6
|9
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|3