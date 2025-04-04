Jack Doohan crashed heavily at the first corner just minutes into the session.

The impact tore the two left-hand wheels off the Alpine and drew a lengthy red flag as repairs were made to the barriers.

There was a second red flag when Fernando Alonso found the gravel at Degner 1, with a third and fourth for grass fires.

It made the session difficult to read as teams had their programs heavily compromised, though McLaren again emerged on top.