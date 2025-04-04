Jack Doohan crashed heavily at the first corner just minutes into the session.
The impact tore the two left-hand wheels off the Alpine and drew a lengthy red flag as repairs were made to the barriers.
There was a second red flag when Fernando Alonso found the gravel at Degner 1, with a third and fourth for grass fires.
It made the session difficult to read as teams had their programs heavily compromised, though McLaren again emerged on top.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|Best
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|13
|1:28.114s
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|12
|0.049s
|1:28.163s
|3
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|12
|0.404s
|1:28.518s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|14
|0.430s
|1:28.544s
|5
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|13
|0.445s
|1:28.559s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|13
|0.453s
|1:28.567s
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|14
|0.472s
|1:28.586s
|8
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|9
|0.556s
|1:28.670s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|13
|0.643s
|1:28.757s
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|9
|0.718s
|1:28.832s
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|11
|0.909s
|1:29.023s
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|12
|0.948s
|1:29.062s
|13
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|13
|1.221s
|1:29.335s
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|13
|1.393s
|1:29.507s
|15
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|10
|1.540s
|1:29.654s
|16
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|13
|1.619s
|1:29.733s
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|5
|1.864s
|1:29.978s
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull – Honda
|12
|2.511s
|1:30.625s
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|12
|2.731s
|1:30.845s
|20
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|4
|3.545s
|1:31.659s