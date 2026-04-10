The winner of the 2025-26 season will earn the opportunity to race alongside Daniel Frougas in a Toyota Supra GT4 EVO2 for Sydney-based Garth Walden Racing.

The champion will contest rounds two through four of the series at The Bend, Queensland Raceway, and the series’ first visit to Hidden Valley.

Alongside the champion, second place will have the chance to contest one round of GT4 Australia.

“We’re excited to bring a Kiwi young gun into the GWR stable,” said GWR owner Garth Walden.

“There’s some seriously impressive talent coming through the GR86 field, so whoever wins it is going to be ready to step up. Pairing them with Daniel gives us a really competitive package.”

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Chris White holds a 46-point lead heading into the final round ahead of Zach Blincoe and reigning champion Hugo Allan.

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While the top three have the most realistic chance at the title, Josh Bethune and Arthur Broughan are still in contention for fourth and fifth.

Mathematically, any of the top nine drivers could be crowned champion.

“It’s a clearly defined and unique pathway within New Zealand, beginning with our grass roots Toyota 86 Trophy Series, followed by the ‘main game’ Bridgestone GR86 Championship,” said Nicolas Caillol, Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand motorsport manager.

“After that, single seater or GT opportunities are available and beyond that, opportunities around the world within the Toyota Gazoo Racing family.

“We have plenty of involvement with Monochrome GT4 Australia with technical support and parts supply in Oceania for the GR Supra GT4 EVO2 and we really believe this is a fantastic opportunity.”

Frougas proved competitive in a solo outing in the Supra at the opening round at Phillip Island, with a third position in class and a pole position headlining the weekend.

2026 Monochrome GT4 Australia Series

Round 1 – 27-29 March – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Round 2 – 8-10 May – The Bend Motorsport Park

Round 3 – 12-14 June – Queensland Raceway

Round 4 – 24-26 July – Hidden Valley Raceway

Round 5 – 18-20 September – Sydney Motorsport Park

Round 6 – 30 October – 1 November – Sandown Raceway