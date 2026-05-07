A representative for Foxtel confirmed to Speedcafe that there will not be coverage of the third division stock car series.

Fox Sports and Kayo Sports will have live coverage of Sunday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen is tackling triple duties at The Glen, beginning with Saturday’s race in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports in the #4 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Truck Series race starts at 6:30am AEST and will take in 72 laps of Watkins Glen with stage breaks at Lap 20 and Lap 40.

It will be just the second Truck Series start for van Gisbergen after his 2023 debut at Indianapolis Raceway Park where he finished 10th.

“I’m a lot more comfortable in the truck than I was last time,” said van Gisbergen.

“This year, thankfully, they had Cleetus (McFarland) drive, who’s a big fella. I jumped in the car, I had plenty of room – more room than I remembered.

“It was a brand-new truck, so I was setting everything up how I wanted to. It’s been a really cool experience doing that.”

Van Gisbergen will split Sunday between the O’Reilly Series and Cup Series, with practice and qualifying for the Cup Series preceding the O’Reilly Series.

“I find Saturday a little difficult in the O’Reilly stuff going from one car to the other,” van Gisbergen explained.

“Trucks is just Friday, so that should make it a lot easier and not having that crossover of the different vehicles.

“I’m really just hoping for a fun weekend.”

Van Gisbergen said the Truck Series and O’Reilly Series cameos will be beneficial for the Cup Series as he understands how the addition of tyre bundles and tyre walls impacts the racing.

“It’s going to be a good thing to do to understand, especially for racing,” he explained.

“I’ll probably try some things and on restarts I’ll get to experience different things.

“I’ll get put in positions that will really help for Sunday.

“One, it’ll be fun doing more races, but two, I think it’s a big advantage doing as many races as I can.

“Tha’s one of the biggest reasons for doing it. The variables this weekend are bigger than ever.

“The weather, from the temperature to the rain possibly, then the layout of the track is completely different for two corners.

“I think it’s a no-brainer to do these [additional] races.”

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts TV broadcast start time

Sunday, May 10

Foxtel/Kayo – 5:30am AEST

NASCAR Cup Series TV broadcast start time

Monday, May 11

Foxtel/Kayo – 4:30am AEST

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