The deal will keep Sky Sports as the exclusive home of Formula 1 across the UK and Ireland through to the end of the 2034 season, while its Italian arm will retain rights until 2032, extending a partnership that has underpinned the sport’s recent audience growth.

Sky Sports will continue to carry every session across a race weekend, including practice, qualifying, sprint events and grands prix, alongside its coverage of Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 Academy and Porsche Supercup.

Its programming will again be distributed via Sky Sports and streaming platform NOW in the UK and Ireland, and through Sky Sport in Italy.

Free-to-air elements remain part of the arrangement, with live coverage of the British Grand Prix and race highlights in the UK, while Italy will continue to air selected events on TV8, including the Italian Grand Prix.

The deal likely has implications for Australian viewers as Fox Sports and Kayo Sports take the Sky Sports F1 feed, which features extended post-race coverage with ‘Chequered Flag’ and ‘Ted’s Notebook’.

Kayo Sports has recently begun offering an alternative commentary for grands prix, though there is no pre-race and limited post-race coverage.

The renewal follows a record 2025 campaign for Formula 1 on Sky in the UK and Ireland, where audience figures have climbed significantly since the broadcaster became the exclusive live rights holder in 2019.

Over the past three seasons alone, viewing has risen by 14 percent, with last year delivering 162 million viewer hours.

Growth has also been evident in Italy, where the start of the 2026 season has produced a 25% increase in viewership, aided by Ferrari’s competitiveness and the emergence of Kimi Antonelli.

His maiden victory at the Chinese Grand Prix attracted a combined audience of more than 2.5 million across Sky and free-to-air coverage.

“Sky has always been a dedicated, trusted, and passionate partner since we began our relationship many years ago,” Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“Their world-leading approach to live broadcasting, content creation, and behind-the-scenes analysis led by a truly amazing group of on-screen talent has made the difference in continuing to grow our sport in the UK, Ireland, and Italy and I am delighted we will be taking our partnership into the next decade.”

Sky Group CEO Dana Strong said the extension cements the broadcaster’s position at the centre of Formula 1’s coverage.

“We’re proud of the role we’ve played in supporting the sport’s growth through world-class storytelling, innovation and long-term investment,” she said.

“This new agreement secures Sky as the home of Formula 1 for years to come, as the sport enters an exciting era with more British talent on the grid and rising stars like Kimi Antonelli.

“I want to thank Stefano and the F1 team for our continued partnership, which we’re excited to build on in the years ahead.”

Sky’s coverage has helped shape the sport’s global presentation since it first aired Formula 1 in 2012, with its feed widely used across international markets, including Australia and New Zealand.

In Australia, that arrangement was reinforced earlier this year through a separate multi-year extension between Formula 1 and the Foxtel Group, ensuring Fox Sports and Kayo remain the domestic rights holders.

The deal guarantees live coverage of every session, while Network 10 retains free-to-air rights to the Australian Grand Prix.