The new agreement between Formula 1 and the Foxtel Group guarantees Australian viewers continued access to every practice, qualifying session, and race live across its streaming platform and satellite TV service.

Network 10 will retain free-to-air rights to the Australian Grand Prix.

Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said the renewal reinforces the company’s long-term investment in the sport.

“Kayo Sports is Australia’s sport leader with the best live sport, and our Formula 1 extension further cements our position as the premier destination for both local and international motorsport,” Delany said.

“This extension continues our commitment to growing the sport and strengthening Australians’ connection to Formula 1.

Advertisements

“We’re pleased to continue delivering comprehensive Formula 1 coverage to our subscribers, with every race live in 4K, alongside our popular F1 Minis, giving Australians the most complete coverage of the sport.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

“And with racing shown ad-break free, fans won’t miss a single moment.”

The extension arrives after speculation last year that Nine Entertainment, through Stan Sport, was exploring a potential bid for the rights once the previous Fox Sports agreement approached expiry.

Nine chief executive Matt Stanton had previously confirmed interest, saying “yep, definitely” when asked about pursuing the rights, though no formal challenge ultimately materialised.

The Foxtel Group’s renewed deal builds on recent broadcast enhancements, including expanded live feeds, F1 Minis and the integration of the F1 TV app on Foxtel set-top boxes.

In 2025, Kayo offered alternative commentary, including the global F1 TV feed.

Formula 1’s chief media rights and broadcast officer Ian Holmes welcomed the continuation of the partnership, pointing to the reach and presentation delivered in the Australian market.

“We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with the Foxtel Group so that our fans in Australia can continue to enjoy comprehensive coverage of Formula 1 on Kayo Sports and Foxtel,” he said.

“The quality of the product and immersive experience they provide for fans takes them closer to the action, continuing to keep spectators on the edge of their seat.”

The announcement comes just days before the 2026 F1 season begins in Melbourne this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix, ensuring continuity for Australian viewers as the sport enters a new regulatory era.