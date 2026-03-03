The long-rumoured 360 spinoff was confirmed on the eve of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

It will build on the successful AFL 360 and NRL 360 shows, though a name has not yet been revealed.

The first episode will air after the Formula 1 season opener and the second Supercars round.

Talent for the show has not yet been revealed, though News Corp publications have reported Paul Murray as one of the lead presenters.

Mark Skaife is also expected to be part of the new 360 show, and was in attendance for the Kayo Sports launch, where a renewed Formula 1 broadcast rights agreement was announced.

Advertisements

“The weekly one-hour show will deliver unparalleled analysis and unprecedented access across Formula 1, Supercars, MotoGP, and more,” a statement read.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

“Every week, a rotating panel of drivers and experts will bring fans exclusive content, sharp insights, and lively debate.

“More details are set to be announced in the near future.”

Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said the broadcaster had established itself as the preeminent home of motorsport in Australia.

“Kayo Sports is Australia’s sport leader with the best in live sport, which is well-illustrated by having Formula 1, MotoGP and Supercars all in one place,” said Delany.

“Fans are telling us they want more during the week, so we are giving them more in a format that has demonstrated its success and popularity.

“We are constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of sports broadcasting, driving continued innovation and new initiatives that elevate the experience for both our fans and our sporting partners.

“By expanding our stunning 4K coverage to bring customers closer to the track, and investing in dedicated, world-class programming, we are ensuring that Fox Sports and Kayo Sports remain the ultimate 24/7 destination for motorsport fans.”

The launch event was held in the F1 Exhibition at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Among the attendees were seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes, Supercars champion and Bathurst 1000 winner Mark Winterbottom.

Active Supercars drivers Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood of Walkinshaw TWG Racing were in attendance alongside Grove Racing’s Matt Payne and Kai Allen.