Formula 1 roars back to life at Albert Park, with the 2026 Australian Grand Prix launching a new era for the sport under the most sweeping regulation changes in its history.
After a summer break filled with intrigue and development, teams arrive in Melbourne with radically reworked cars shaped by all-new chassis and power unit rules that reset the competitive order. The ground-effect era is over; a fresh chapter begins on the streets of Albert Park.
The 5.278km semi-permanent circuit once again hosts the season opener, its blend of high-speed sweeps and heavy braking zones providing the first true read on which teams have mastered the new regulations and which are playing catch-up.
The grid itself has a different look in 2026. Audi makes its long-awaited Formula 1 debut following its takeover of Sauber, while Cadillac joins as a brand-new American entrant, expanding the field and ushering in a new manufacturer battle from the outset.
There is fresh blood behind the wheel too, with highly rated rookie Arvid Lindblad stepping up to begin his first full Formula 1 campaign, adding another layer of intrigue to an already unpredictable opening round.
For Australian fans, the spotlight will burn brightest on Oscar Piastri. After narrowly missing out on the 2025 World Championship, the McLaren driver returns home determined to mount another title charge and to chase that elusive crown that has evaded Australia since Alan Jones in 1980.
Click here to talk to the team.
No Australian has stood on the podium at their home grand prix in the world championship era, and while Piastri has come close before, his renewed momentum and a new-generation car beneath him present his first opportunity of 2026 to try to break that hoodoo.
With two new teams, a rookie arrival, sweeping technical changes and a homegrown contender carrying both national expectation and unfinished business, the 2026 Australian Grand Prix shapes as more than a season opener. It is the dawn of Formula 1’s boldest new era.
When is the Australian Grand Prix?
The Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit takes place on March 6-8 (AEDT).
What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?
The 2026 Australian Grand Prix will start at 3pm AEDT on Sunday, March 8. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the Australian Grand Prix?
Very early weather predictions are forecasting warm and overcast conditions for the race weekend in Melbourne, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s with plenty of cloud. But this is Melbourne, so expect that to change closer to the event.
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix in Australia
The Australian Grand Prix will be live on Fox Sports 506, as well as free-to-air on Channel 10.
Can I live stream the Australian Grand Prix in Australia?
The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports, as well as Channel 10’s streaming platforms.
Australian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)
Friday, March 6
Practice 1: 12:00pm-1:58pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Practice 2: 3:35pm-5:15pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Saturday, March 7
Practice 3: 12:10pm-2:05pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 3:55pm-5:05pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, March 8
Build-up: 1:30pm-2:55pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Race: 2:55pm-5:00pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Australian Grand Prix Channel 10 broadcast times (AEDT)
Friday, March 6
Practice 1 & practice 2: 11.30am-5:00pm AEDT
Channel 10, 10 Streaming
Practice review and Supercars live: 5:00pm-6:30pm AEDT
10 Drama, 10 Streaming
Saturday, March 7
Practice 3 & qualifying: 10:00am-5:30pm AEDT
Channel 10, 10 Streaming
Sunday, March 8
Pre-race and race: 8:30am-5:00pm AEDT
Channel 10, 10 Streaming
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Australian Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 3 airing the action on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday’s action being seen on Sky Sport 1.
Can I live stream the Australian Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service Sky Go or Sky Sport Now.
Australian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)
Friday, March 6
Practice 1: 2:00pm-4:00pm NZDT
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Practice 2: 5:35pm-7:15am NZDT
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Saturday, March 7
Practice 3: 2:10pm-4:05pm NZDT
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Qualifying: 5:10pm-8:00pm NZDT
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, March 8
Build-up: 3:30pm-4:55pm NZDT
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Race: 4:55pm-7:00pm NZDT
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix schedule
|Thursday, 5 March
|Duration
|Local
|AEDT
|AEST
|ACDT
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Practice Session
|30 minutes
|9:45
|9:45
|8:45
|9:15
|8:15
|6:45
|11:45
|Supercars Championship
|First Practice Session
|30 minutes
|10:35
|10:35
|9:35
|10:05
|9:05
|7:35
|12:35
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|11:35
|11:35
|10:35
|11:05
|10:05
|8:35
|13:35
|Supercars Championship
|Second Practice Session
|30 minutes
|12:25
|12:25
|11:25
|11:55
|10:55
|9:25
|14:25
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Session – Part 1
|12 minutes
|14:20
|14:20
|13:20
|13:50
|12:50
|11:20
|16:20
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Session – Part 2
|8 minutes
|14:42
|14:42
|13:42
|14:12
|13:12
|11:42
|16:42
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|First Race (30 Mins)
|30 minutes
|15:35
|15:35
|14:35
|15:05
|14:05
|12:35
|17:35
|Supercars Championship
|First Race (19 Laps or 40 Mins)
|40 minutes
|16:55
|16:55
|15:55
|16:25
|15:25
|13:55
|18:55
|Friday, 6 March
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|8:50
|8:50
|7:50
|8:20
|7:20
|5:50
|10:50
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|10:00
|10:00
|9:00
|9:30
|8:30
|7:00
|12:00
|FORMULA 1
|FREE PRACTICE 1
|60 minutes
|12:30
|12:30
|11:30
|12:00
|11:00
|9:30
|14:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|14:00
|14:00
|13:00
|13:30
|12:30
|11:00
|16:00
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|14:55
|14:55
|13:55
|14:25
|13:25
|11:55
|16:55
|FORMULA 1
|FREE PRACTICE 2
|60 minutes
|16:00
|16:00
|15:00
|15:30
|14:30
|13:00
|18:00
|Supercars Championship
|Second Race (19 Laps or 40 Mins)
|40 minutes
|17:25
|17:25
|16:25
|16:55
|15:55
|14:25
|19:25
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Second Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins)
|30 minutes
|18:30
|18:30
|17:30
|18:00
|17:00
|15:30
|20:30
|Saturday, 7 March
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Session – Part 3
|12 minutes
|9:00
|9:00
|8:00
|8:30
|7:30
|6:00
|11:00
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Session – Part 4
|8 minutes
|9:22
|9:22
|8:22
|8:52
|7:52
|6:22
|11:22
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (20 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|40 minutes
|11:15
|11:15
|10:15
|10:45
|9:45
|8:15
|13:15
|FORMULA 1
|FREE PRACTICE 3
|60 minutes
|12:30
|12:30
|11:30
|12:00
|11:00
|9:30
|14:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|14:10
|14:10
|13:10
|13:40
|12:40
|11:10
|16:10
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING
|60 minutes
|16:00
|16:00
|15:00
|15:30
|14:30
|13:00
|18:00
|Supercars Championship
|Third Race (19 Laps or 40 Mins)
|40 minutes
|17:35
|17:35
|16:35
|17:05
|16:05
|14:35
|19:35
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Third Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins)
|30 minutes
|18:40
|18:40
|17:40
|18:10
|17:10
|15:40
|20:40
|Sunday, 8 March
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|8:50
|8:50
|7:50
|8:20
|7:20
|5:50
|10:50
|Supercars Championship
|Fourth Race (14 Laps or 30 Mins)
|30 minutes
|10:10
|10:10
|9:10
|9:40
|8:40
|7:10
|12:10
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|60 minutes
|11:25
|11:25
|10:25
|10:55
|9:55
|8:25
|13:25
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (58 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|120 minutes
|15:00
|15:00
|14:00
|14:30
|13:30
|12:00
|17:00
Discussion about this post