Formula 1 roars back to life at Albert Park, with the 2026 Australian Grand Prix launching a new era for the sport under the most sweeping regulation changes in its history.

After a summer break filled with intrigue and development, teams arrive in Melbourne with radically reworked cars shaped by all-new chassis and power unit rules that reset the competitive order. The ground-effect era is over; a fresh chapter begins on the streets of Albert Park.

The 5.278km semi-permanent circuit once again hosts the season opener, its blend of high-speed sweeps and heavy braking zones providing the first true read on which teams have mastered the new regulations and which are playing catch-up.

The grid itself has a different look in 2026. Audi makes its long-awaited Formula 1 debut following its takeover of Sauber, while Cadillac joins as a brand-new American entrant, expanding the field and ushering in a new manufacturer battle from the outset.

There is fresh blood behind the wheel too, with highly rated rookie Arvid Lindblad stepping up to begin his first full Formula 1 campaign, adding another layer of intrigue to an already unpredictable opening round.

For Australian fans, the spotlight will burn brightest on Oscar Piastri. After narrowly missing out on the 2025 World Championship, the McLaren driver returns home determined to mount another title charge and to chase that elusive crown that has evaded Australia since Alan Jones in 1980.



No Australian has stood on the podium at their home grand prix in the world championship era, and while Piastri has come close before, his renewed momentum and a new-generation car beneath him present his first opportunity of 2026 to try to break that hoodoo.

With two new teams, a rookie arrival, sweeping technical changes and a homegrown contender carrying both national expectation and unfinished business, the 2026 Australian Grand Prix shapes as more than a season opener. It is the dawn of Formula 1’s boldest new era.

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit takes place on March 6-8 (AEDT).

What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?

The 2026 Australian Grand Prix will start at 3pm AEDT on Sunday, March 8. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Australian Grand Prix?

Very early weather predictions are forecasting warm and overcast conditions for the race weekend in Melbourne, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s with plenty of cloud. But this is Melbourne, so expect that to change closer to the event.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix in Australia

The Australian Grand Prix will be live on Fox Sports 506, as well as free-to-air on Channel 10.

Can I live stream the Australian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports, as well as Channel 10’s streaming platforms.

Australian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)

Friday, March 6

Practice 1: 12:00pm-1:58pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 3:35pm-5:15pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, March 7

Practice 3: 12:10pm-2:05pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 3:55pm-5:05pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, March 8

Build-up: 1:30pm-2:55pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 2:55pm-5:00pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Australian Grand Prix Channel 10 broadcast times (AEDT)

Friday, March 6

Practice 1 & practice 2: 11.30am-5:00pm AEDT

Channel 10, 10 Streaming

Practice review and Supercars live: 5:00pm-6:30pm AEDT

10 Drama, 10 Streaming

Saturday, March 7

Practice 3 & qualifying: 10:00am-5:30pm AEDT

Channel 10, 10 Streaming

Sunday, March 8

Pre-race and race: 8:30am-5:00pm AEDT

Channel 10, 10 Streaming

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Australian Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 3 airing the action on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday’s action being seen on Sky Sport 1.

Can I live stream the Australian Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service Sky Go or Sky Sport Now.

Australian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Friday, March 6

Practice 1: 2:00pm-4:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 2: 5:35pm-7:15am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, March 7

Practice 3: 2:10pm-4:05pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 5:10pm-8:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, March 8

Build-up: 3:30pm-4:55pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 4:55pm-7:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix schedule