The scheme is inspired by the McLaren M6A, which was raced by New Zealand greats Denny Hulme and team founder Bruce McLaren.

The manufacturer dominated Can-Am racing in North America throughout the 1960s and 1970s with Hulme and McLaren leading its efforts.

The modernised livery on the MCL-HY based on the M6A features a series of shapes on the sidepods in a nod to the sponsors of the era.

McLaren is set to begin testing of the MCL-HY in earnest in May.

Factory driver Mikkel Jensen will be supported by development drivers Gregoire Saucy and Richard Verschoor as well as Ben Hanley.

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“Years and months in the making and here we are, revealing the MCL-HY to the world,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

“McLaren Racing now has three race cars ready to contest the biggest motorsport series in the world; Formula 1, IndyCar and WEC.

“This means McLaren, its partners and fans can challenge for the Triple Crown of Monaco GP, Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans together – a unique cross-series story that sets us apart.”

The McLaren MCL-HY is build to the LMDh regulations, allowing it to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America.

The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 with a hybrid system, making a total of 697hp (519kW).

The team’s ultimate goal is to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which it will contest in 2027.

McLaren hopes its return to the top level of sports car racing will end a more than three-decade drought at Le Mans, which it last won in 1995 with the iconic McLaren F1 GTR.

McLaren will also offer the Hypercar to customers as a track day car under the MCL-HY GTR banner.

“This is an exciting moment in McLaren’s history, and we are thrilled to launch this new journey through the Project: Endurance programme,” said McLaren Automotic CEO Nick Collins.

“The MCL-HY GTR will offer an FIA Hypercar experience, unprecedented in its accessibility, to track driving enthusiasts.

“Those who come with us on this journey will see and feel the absolute best of McLaren, and how our racing heritage is shaping our future more than ever.”