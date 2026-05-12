The answer is, plenty.

Broc Feeney, Brodie Kostecki and Matt Payne are the best placed atop the standings having established themselves as the ones to beat in the early phase of the season.

The reminder of the top 10 slots are currently filled by Cam Waters, Kai Allen, Ryan Wood, Anton De Pasquale, James Golding, Will Brown and Jack Le Brocq.

While the sheer number of rounds left means there’s still everything to play for, history suggests there won’t be wholesale change from here.

In each of the last five seasons, the leader after four rounds also led the standings after Bathurst.

More importantly for the Finals, at least eight of the top 10 drivers after four rounds in each of those years were still in the 10 after the Bathurst 1000.

In all of those examples the top seven were safe, with those dropping out having come from the eighth to 10th range.

Cam Hill and Andre Heimgartner were the hard luck stories last year – eighth and ninth after four rounds but both outside when it mattered.

The flip side is that those to push their way into the 10 after round four in recent years have come from a wider variety of positions.

Kai Allen was just 19th after four rounds in 2025 before clawing his way not only into the Finals, but the Grand Final.

The other upward mover was Anton De Pasquale, who came from 12th to make the Finals, having earlier risen from 18th to be in the top 10 post-Bathurst in 2023.

Allen’s 2025 run is an example of anything still being possible.

However, it’s worth noting the points spread outside the top 10 after four rounds is bigger this year than it was 12 months ago.

Allen had been 195 points below 10th after four rounds in 2025. This year, 19th place is already 288 points adrift of the cut-off.

So what does it all mean?

The fact only one or two have managed to climb into the top 10 after round four in recent years coincides with the fact two of the 2025 Finals drivers are needing to do just that.

The two year-on-year differences are that Chaz Mostert (11th) and Thomas Randle (12th) are currently out and James Golding (eighth) and Jack Le Brocq (10th) are in.

Time will tell if those heavyweights can force their way back in, and if so at whose expense.

Mostert is currently just 23 points adrift of 10th, while Randle is a relatively hefty 156 away.

The curveball to keep in mind is the provision for the Enduro Cup winning primary driver to earn a direct transfer to the Finals if not already inside the top 10 on points.

Although it’s logical the winner would already be in the 10, as Payne was last year, Cooper Murray came close to pulling off a major enduro upset.

Such a result would have put him into the Finals instead of 10th placed Allen, ultimately changing the make-up of the four-driver Adelaide Grand Final.

The Supercars Championship continues with the Tasmania Super440 at Symmons Plains on May 22-24.

Supercars drivers’ championship points after four rounds