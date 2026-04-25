It means a revival of the Istanbul Park Circuit that many believe is the best produced by designer Hermann Tilke.

Istanbul hosted F1 from 2005-2011 and again in 2020 and 2021 as a stop-gap during the pandemic.

Turkey becomes the second new venue confirmed for 2027, with Portimao to host a return of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali hailed the latest deal.

“We are delighted to be returning to the incredible and vibrant city of Istanbul from 2027 to thrill all our fans in Türkiye and around the world on one of the most exciting and challenging circuits in Formula 1,” he said.

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“As a city, Istanbul represents a cultural gateway between Europe and Asia, offering a unique blend of history and tradition with a forward-thinking approach to sport, business, and entertainment.

“I want to thank His Excellency President Mr Erdoğan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation for their support in securing Formula 1’s return.

“Many memorable moments have been made in our sport’s history at Istanbul Park and I’m excited to begin the next chapter of our partnership, giving fans the opportunity to experience even more incredible racing in a truly fantastic location.”

Memorable moments at Istanbul Park include an infamous clash between Mark Webber and Red Bull Racing teammate Sebastian Vettel during the 2010 race.