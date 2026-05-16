Immediately after Practice 4 at the speedway, the random qualifying draw took place behind the famous Pagoda.

A total of 33 numbered coins were hidden in black boxes laid out on a table.

Most drivers elected to have representatives choose on their behalf, though a select few IndyCar stars took the stage to pick a box at random.

The order of the qualifying draw was based on the results of Practice 4, from fastest to slowest.

Typically, drawing a lower number is considered more favourable with conditions that are coolest during the morning.

Dixon, who was 12th fastest in Practice 4, was joined by his son Kit on stage, whose face lit up at the realisation that he had drawn top spot.

Dixon recalled a serendipitous moment after practice, just prior to the qualifying draw.

“That was great,” said Dixon.

“It was weird though, because after practice I came in the bus and said ‘what number are you going to pull today?’ and he said number one, so there we go.

“He’s definitely back next year, that’s for sure. Good job man.”

Picks 1️⃣. Dabs. Refuses to elaborate. Kit Dixon, you hero. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/32pVNyUIsf — Chip Ganassi Racing ⚡️ (@CGRTeams) May 15, 2026

Christian Lundgaard, who won last weekend’s Indianapolis road course race, will roll off of second.

“So far it’s been good,” said the McLaren driver.

“It’s always nice to come back here to the speedway. Firestone has done a pretty good job with giving us some good tyres. The racing this year has been a lot better, even out there today.

“Let’s just hope the rain stays away tomorrow so we’ll all have a clean run.”

On Sunday (AEST), each car will participate in full-field qualifying. Each car will get one run, and positions 16-33 will be decided.

There are some concerns that qualifying could be rained out, with hotter temperatures and inclement weather expected on Sunday (AEST).

Qualifying is slated for 1am AEST with coverage live and exclusively on Stan Sport.

110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, qualifying order